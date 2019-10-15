Hutchinson beautician Kristi Galindo cut 8 inches off 11-year-old Aroha Arell’s long, dark hair, creating layers around her face.

Then it was time for the two to talk bangs.

“Where do you want your bangs to start? It’s up to you,” Galindo said.

Monday afternoon was the annual free haircuts and hot dogs day at Lincoln Elementary School, 315 E. Bigger St. First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman Ave., is a partner with the school and began sponsoring the event about four years ago.

The timing was not coincidental.

“Picture Day is Coming,” announced a poster at Lincoln’s entrance noting that school photos are to be taken Wednesday. Parents were informed of the event at recent parent-teacher conferences, and about 85 children were expected to get haircuts Monday.

Barbers and beauticians volunteered to cut hair, and church volunteers prepared free hot dogs. Jackson Meat, 13 W. Sixth Ave., donated the hot dogs, and the church was ready to give out 250 hot dogs — not only to youngsters but to their family members, too.

Kristi Galindo works at Reflections Salon and Day Spa, 305 N. Main St., and this was her second year to cut hair at Lincoln. “It feels good to be able to give back,” she said.

About five beauticians and five barbers worked in a corner in the school’s gymnasium Monday after school. Students perched on stools and the professionals made do without big mirrors and chairs that could be moved vertically.

Sixth-grader Aroha's last haircut was a year ago at Lincoln, and Galindo — and the other professionals, including Hutchinson USD 308 school board member Valarie Gibson-Smith — sought to get directions from the customer.

“There’s usually way more boys than girls. Everybody wants to come to Tommy,” Galindo said of her husband, Tommy Galindo, owner of Legends Barbershop, 2528 N. Main St., and an organizer of the free cuts.

“Tommy’s never done his hair. He’s always wanted to get him," said Beth Smith, as she watched Legends’ owner cut her son Destin Smith’s straight blonde hair. Nine years old and a fourth-grader, Destin Smith didn’t use to like to get his hair cut, said his mother. Now he likes short hair, she said, and Galindo cut it short on the sides and back, leaving more on the top and front.

Galindo recalled when he was the recipient of a bad haircut when he was a student at Lincoln Elementary School. He started cutting his own hair, as well as the hair of boys in Careyville, he said.

Last year, Tommy Galindo said, so many professionals volunteered to cut hair that there was waiting time. Their number was trimmed this year.

In the first year for the event, said Keith Neill, youth pastor at First Presbyterian Church, some children received their first professional haircut. He estimated about 60 volunteers with the church would pitch in on Monday, including to sweep hair from the floor.

Children also participated in an art contest, with winners to be awarded Taco Bell certificates.