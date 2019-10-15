Look for clouds on Tuesday morning with sunshine in the afternoon, as highs in the mid-60s are expected in the Topeka area.

Wednesday should be sunny with highs around 60 degrees.

Then look for a warm-up on Thursday, when highs should be around 70 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

• Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.