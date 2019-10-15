A fire in a detached garage at a Leavenworth residence is estimated to have resulted in about $1,000 worth of damage over the weekend, a Fire Department official said.

A fire in a detached garage at a Leavenworth residence is estimated to have resulted in about $1,000 worth of damage over the weekend, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Marshall Street. No injuries were reported.

A person at the residence had been burning a tree stump in back of the garage.

“It was windy that day,” said Fire Marshal Andy Brooks.

The fire spread to a soffit of the garage. The fire then spread to the interior of the structure.

“It just kind of went up into the interior roof space of the garage,” Brooks said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.