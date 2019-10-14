Newton netters

end season

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team ended the season with a fifth-place finish Saturday at the Class 5A regionals in Salina.

Salina Central edged Salina South for the team title 18-17. McPherson was third at 15, Valley Center was fourth at five. Newton, Great Bend and Maize each scored a point. Hays was scoreless.

The team of Kenzi Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm finished one win shy of a state qualification berth in doubles, falling to Sydney Sorell and Molly Michaelis of Salina Central 6-4, 6-0.

The team of Katie McMullin and Shelby Spreier lost in the first round to top-seeded and unbeaten Taylor Bruce and CeAnna Allen of McPherson 6-0, 6-0.

In singles play for Newton, Selena Aguilar fell in the first round to Emery Newton of Salina Central 6-1, 6-0.

“We did not qualify any entries, but Gillispie and Hamm were close,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “I’m proud of all the girls and their efforts to improve this season. We had several successes due to their great attitudes and hard work.”

Class 5A

Girls’ Tennis

Regionals

Saturday

at Salina Central

Team scores — Salina Central 18, Salina South 17, McPherson 15, Valley Center 5, Great Bend 1, Maize 1, Newton 1, Hays 0.

Newton results

Singles

Selina Aguilar (0-1): 1. L Emery Newton SC 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Madelynn Hamm-Kenzie Gillispie (1-2): 1. W Bishop-Hamm VC 6-4, 6-1; QF. L Nunemaker-Armbrust SS 6-1, 6-4; CSF. L Sorell-Michaelis SC 6-4, 6-0.

Katie McMullin-Shelby Spreier (0-1): 1. L Bruce-Allen McP. 6-0, 6-0.

Swathers third

at regionals

ABILENE — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team will send three of its four entries to state after a third-place team finish Saturday at the Class 4A regionals Saturday in Abilene.

Buhler topped Abilene for the team title 23-14. Hesston was third at 12.

Hesston was led in singles play by Halle Krehbiel, who finished 4-0 for the title. Krehbiel downed Aliyah Frederick of Buhler 6-4, 6-0 for the title. Krehbiel enters state play 24-5.

Gracie Dawes finished sixth in singles to claim the final state berth. Dawes enters state play 22-7.

In doubles play, Michaela Martin and MacKenzie Unruh finished fifth at 3-1 to qualify for state, Martin and Unruh enter state play 21-8.

The team of Alexia Boles and Megan Martin lost in their first-round match.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Class 4A

Girls’ Tennis

Regionals

Saturday

at Abilene

Team scores — Buhler 23, Abilene 14, Hesston 12, Clay Center 4, Concordia 3, Chapman 1, Wamego 1, Nickerson 0.

Hesston results

Singles

1. Halle Krehbiel (4-0): 1. W Alyssa Rosenberg Nic. 6-0, 6-0; QF. W Arista Bombardier Conc. 6-2, 6-0; SF. W Shiann Olberding Ab. 6-0, 6-4; F. W Aliyah Frederick Buh. 6-4, 6-0.

6. Gracie Dawes (2-2): 1. W Zoe Coonce Nic. 6-2, 6-2; QF. L Shiann Olberding Ab. 6-1, 6-0; CQF. W Arista Bombardier Conc. 6-2, 6-2; 5th. L Allie Cross Ab. 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

5. Michaela Martin-MacKenzie Unruh (3-1): 1. W Bethanie McCall-Nicole Turner Conc. 6-1, 6-1; QF. L Ella Girton-Tegan Stratton CC 6-3, 6-3; CSF. W Aubri Alexander-Caitlin Donahue Wam. 6-4, 6-0; 5th. W Ciara Kearn-Macy McMillan Conc. 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Alexia Boles-Megan Martin (0-1): L Bella Sims-Maggie Gillispie Ab. 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Hesston spikers

win tourney

COUNCIL GROVE — The Hesston High School volleyball team won the Council Grove Invitational Saturday.

In pool play, Hesston downed Jefferson West 25-19, 25-13; Clay Center 25-12, 25-19; and lost to Wamego 25-14, 13-25, 25-16.

In the semifinals, Hesston downed Clearwater 25-15, 20-25, 25-14. In the championship match, Hesston downed Abilene 25-20, 25-18.

Talby Duerksen was named the outstanding player of the tournament.

“This was our fourth year attending the Council Grove tournament, and it is a great opportunity to play 3A and 4A teams that we don’t normally see any other time during the season,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “This year’s tournament was a great battle between several teams with a lot of good competition and a number of matches between the top teams that went to three sets.

“We had a lot of moments throughout the day where we played at a high level, and also some sets where we fell behind, mostly because of aggressive hitting errors that we were made. We played five matches with about an hour break in between, so the girls were exhausted but fought through to win the championship at this tournament for the third straight year.”

Hesston is 22-5 and plays Tuesday at Pratt with Smoky Valley.

“This has been a very busy week, but we will have an equally tough one coming up, with matches Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and strong competition on each date,” Peters said. We have made good progress this week and will hopefully be able to replicate the things that have been working for us to get to where we need to be for the post-season in two weeks.”

Bethel spikers

fall in five

STERLING — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to the Sterling Warriors in five sets Friday in KCAC play in Sterling.

Bethel fell 23-25, 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 15-10.

For Sterling, Annie Connor had 16 kills, followed by Hailee Hoskinson with 12, Colleen Meffert with 11 and Emily Peterson with 10. Breanne Akiu set 35 assists. Carmin Butterworth served three aces and had 46 digs. Grace Chavez had 13 digs. Meffert downed four blocks.

For Bethel, Mia Loganbill and Sage Westerfield each had 13 kills. Jordyn Allen had 11 kills. Jensen Roth set 24 assists. Jade Gleason served two aces. Ivy Bringer had 22 digs, while Katey Wilhelm had 19. Allen downed four blocks.

Sterling is 11-15, 2-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 4-15, 0-5 in KCAC play, and hosts Friends at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BETHEL (4-15, 0-5) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 5-2-0; Kaylee VanderVeen 1-0-0; Sage Westerfield 13-0-1; Julie Wilhite 0-0-0; Jordyn Allen 11-0-4; Gabby Valdez 3-0-0; Mia Loganbill 13-0-0; Amber Mott 1-0-0; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Stephany Meyer 7-0-2. TOTALS 54-2-6.0.

STERLING (11-15, 2-3 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Annie Connor 16-0-3; Meghan Mickle 3-0-1; Carmin Butterworth 0-3-0; Colleen Meffert 11-0-4; Madaline Carr 1-0-0; Iris Cavazos 0-0-0; Eliana Ponce 0-1-0; Hailee Hoskinson 12-0-1; Breanne Akiu 0-2-0; Grace Chavez 0-1-0; Patti Delgadillo 5-0-0; Jordan Graham 6-0-0; Emily Peterson 10-0-3; Allison Meins 0-2-0. TOTALS 64-9-9.0.

Bethel;25;22;12;25;10;—2

Sterling;23;25;25;20;15;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 24, VanderVeen 20. SC: Akiu 35, Meins 23. Dig leaders — BC: Bringer 22, Wilhelm 19, VanderVeen 13, Gleason 11, Westerfield 11. SC: Butterworth 46, Chavez 13, Carr 11, Meins 10.

BC women

fall to Friends

WICHITA — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to KCAC leader Friends 3-1 Saturday night in Wichita.

Paige Achey scored two goals for Friends, 9-2 overall and 6-0 in KCAC play. Willow Corliss added a goal.

Kacie Torrens scored for the Threshers.

Shots were even at 10 each, six each on goal. Lauren Ferguson had five saves for Friends. Ashtyn Brown had three saves for Bethel.

The Threshers fall to 5-5-1. 1-3-1 in conference play, and play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at McPherson.

Bethel;0;1;—1

Friends;3;0;—3

1. F Willow Corliss (Hanna Gallant) 3:52

2. F Paige Achey (Cassidy Darrah) 6:59

3. F Achey (unassisted) 34:10

4. B Kacie Torrens (Katy Ponce) 88:35

Total shots — BC 4-6—10, Fr. 5-5—10. Shots on goal — BC 2-4—6, Fr. 5-1—6. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 2-1—3. Lauren Ferguson (W) 2-3—5. Corner kicks — BC 1, Fr. 1. Fouls — BC 5, Fr. 4. Offside — BC 0, Fr. 0. Cautions — none.

Bethel men

fall on road

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Friends 3-1 Saturday in KCAC play in Wichita.

Friends improves to 8-2-1, 4-1-1 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 2-9, 1-4 in the conference.

Roberto Gomes scored two goals for Friends. Eric Carter added a goal. Muhamed Jammeh scored for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 21-9, 10-5 on goal. Jesus Herrera Rivera had four saves for Friends. Albert Bratthammar had seven saves for Bethel.

Bethel plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McPherson.

Bethel;1;0;—1

Friends;1;2;—3

1. F Eric Carter (unassisted) 9:02

2. B Muhamed Jammeh (unassisted) 32:06

3. F Roberto Gomes (unassisted) 55:42

4. F Gomes (unassisted) 57:59

Total shots — BC 5-4—9, Fr. 10-11—21. Shots on goal — BC 2-3—5, Fr. 3-7—10. Saves — BC: Albert Brathhammar (L) 2-5—7. Fr.: Jesus Herrera Rivera (W) 1-3—4. Corner kicks — BC 0, Fr. 9. Fouls — BC 5, Fr. 12. Offside — BC 0, Fr. 0. Cautions — Fr.: Gomes 55:42, Shuta Okano 72:50, Tales Avila 77:00.

HC runners

compete

HAYS — Hesston College sent three runners to compete Saturday at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open.

Hesston competed in the men’s Black Division (smaller schools). There were 19 schools and 131 runners competing.

Sam Blosser was 80th in 29:16.9 (8,000 meters). Jaden Lais was 99th in 30:10.0. Levi Knopp was 127th in 36:28.9.

Hesston competes the Jayhawk Conference and NJCAA Region VI Championships Oct. 26 in Iola.

Hesston women

top Garden City

GARDEN CITY — Annalys Hanna scored in the 62nd minute to give the Hesston College women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over Garden City Community College Saturday in Garden City.

Hesston was outshot 15-8, but held an 8-7 advantage on goal. Den Morita had seven saves for the Larks for the clean sheet. Kaylee Keller had six saves for Garden City, 1-15 overall and 1-11 in conference play.

Hesston is 5-8, 4-7 in conference play, and hosts Dodge City at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hesston;0;1;—1

Garden City;0;0;—0

1. Annalys Hanna (unassisted) 61:05

Total shots — HC 4-4—8, GC 6-9—15. Shots on goal — HC 4-4—8, GC 2-5—7. Saves — HC: Den Morita (W) 2-5—7. GC: Kaylee Keller (L) 4-2—6. Corner kicks — HC 4, GC 6. Fouls — HC 3, GC 3. Offside — HC 0, GC 0. Cautions — none.

HC men fall

on the road

GARDEN CITY — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Garden City Community College 5-1 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play at Garden City.

Hesston trailed 2-1 at the half.

Abdoulaye Agyen scored two goals for Garden City. Eduardo Filho scored a goal with an assist. Gabriel Vasques and Leonardo Marini each scored a goal.

Itallo da Silva Dias scored for Hesston.

The Larks were outshot 18-4, 6-2 on goal. Tanner Unruh had one save for Hesston. Gabriel Melo had one save for Garden City, 7-8, 5-5 in conference play.

Hesston is 4-10, 1-9 in conference play and plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dodge City Community College.

Hesston;1;0;—1

Garden City;2;3;—5

1. H Itallo da Silva Dias (unassisted) 9:18

2. GC Abdoulaye Agyen (Eduardo Filho) 10:04

3. GC Agyen (David Bellin) 21:31

4. GC Leonardo Marini (Lucas Martins) 54:20

5. GC Gabriel Vasques (Justin Keith) 59:56

6. GC Filho (1) (Leon Alves) 60:12

Total shots — HC 2-2—4, GC 10-8—18. Shots on goal — HC 2-0—2, GC 3-3—6. Saves — HC: Tanner Unruh (L) 1-0—1. GC: Gabriel Melo (W) 1-0—1. Corner kicks — HC 2, GC 4. Fouls — HC 3, GC 4. Offside — HC 0, GC 1. Cautions — GC: Thairy Hamadou 80:18.