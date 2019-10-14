Class 3A, District 5

Halstead 45, Clay Ctr. 20

CLAY CENTER — Down two touchdowns at the half, the Halstead Dragons came roaring back to claim a 45-20 win over Clay Center Friday in Class 3A district play in Clay Center.

Scott Grider rushed for 170 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Grider also scored on a 64-yard punt return. Carter Hiebert added 71 yards on three carries for two touchdowns.

Lakin Farmer hit three of five passes for 35 yards with a touchdown. Hiebert caught the touchdown pass.

For Clay Center, 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, Cooper Jake Glavan rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Mullin rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Halstead is 6-0, 3-0 in district play, and hosts Smoky Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. A win for the Dragons clinches the district title.

Halstead;0;0;16;26;—45

Clay Ct.;12;0;0;8;—20

Scoring

1q. CC Mullin 20-yd. run (conversion failed)

2q. CC Glavan 5-yd. run (kick failed)

3q. H Hiebert 50-yd. run (Grider run)

3q. H S.Grider 64-yd. punt return (Farmer run)

4q. H Hiebert 25-yd. run (Propst run)

4q. H Hiebert 35-yd. pass from Farmer (conversion failed)

4q. CC Glavan 55-yd. run (Musselman pass from Glavan)

4q. H Grider 57-yd. run (Farmer run)

4q. H Grider 32-yd. run (Rodriguez kick)

Team stats

;Hal.;CC

First downs;11;12

Rushing-yards;44-283;52-211

Passing yards;41;20

Comp-att-int;2-4-0;12-21-0

Punts-avg.;2-31.0;5-36.0

Fumbles lost;2;1

Penalties-yards;5-23;6-55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Halstead: Grider 20-170, Hiebert 3-71, Kraus 9-27, Farmer 8-18, rest of team 4-(-3). Clay Center: Mullin 19-67, Glavan 18-66, #12 8-41, Ferguson 5-26, Nelson 1-1, rest of team 1-10.

PASSING — Halstead: Farmer 2-3-0, 35 yards; team 0-1-0, 0 yards. Clay Center: Glavan 2-8-1, 15 yards; team 1-1-0, 5 yards.

RECEIVING — Halstead: Hiebert 1-35, Casey 1-6. Clay Center: #15 1-10, Ferguson 1-5, Humphrey 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

(Details not reported)

Bennington 52, Peabody-Burns 6

Norwich 64, Burrton 6