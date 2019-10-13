On a recent Wednesday morning, two school buses filled with middle school students headed out on a field trip. However, this was not the usual visit to a museum or park, and these were not ordinary students.

They were Topeka Public School’s College Prep Academy students, all dressed in khaki pants, white shirts, ties and blue blazers with the school program emblem, headed for their monthly college visit. This time, it was Washburn University.

“The college trips are important because, to me, you cannot reach something that you can’t imagine or see,” said USD 501 superintendent Tiffany Anderson, who joined in on the trip. “It’s the idea of giving exposure. In order to dream, it’s hard to dream about things you’ve never seen.

"We want to impress on them what it looks like and how they can envision themselves walking a college campus. We want them to meet students who go there, so we try to identify students from Topeka. To see a bigger picture outside of their personal surrounding.”

Bruce Canady, known as B.J., was one of the CPA students on the trip. He’s an eighth-grader from Jardine Middle School who plays football and basketball. He would like to go to college to study broadcast journalism and be a sports commentator.

“This is my first year in college prep,” Canady said. “I like how I can get my associates degree by the time I graduate. I like the teachers. At Jardine it’s harder to work because people (are) always acting a fool, but here people are on task and I can work with them easy.”

College Prep Academy is not just for academically advanced students. Any middle schooler can sign up as long as they commit to preparing for college. Once they do, they will get year-round academic opportunities, built-in tutoring, accelerated curriculum working one or two grades above their level, business mentors, public speaking skills and portfolios. They spend part of their day in classes at Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, and the rest at their home middle school.

The CPA program follows a student throughout high school. They will graduate with 30 to 60 hours of college credit, or an associate’s degree, which means students will have some form of college credit paid for when they graduate. While they are in college, someone will be assigned to monitor their progress and help if needed.

In this second year, CPA instructional coach Kathleen Foster noted the primary change she is focused on is increased curriculum rigor. She noticed while students were working on a language arts project about who they are and what they hope to accomplish, many mentioned going to schools such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard and Stanford.

“I thought, our rigor is not high enough because our kids are already at a disadvantage compared to all those kids who have been groomed for those schools,” Foster said. “So, my whole perspective has been elevated. My personal demands and expectations of them have been elevated. If that’s their desire, to go to MIT, and they need a 30 or higher on the ACT, then I’m going to do everything I know how to do and more to make sure they make it.

"College Prep has to look extremely different if those kids are going to reach their dreams. They like rigor, and they’re capable as well. So I’ve been rigorous, but I can be more rigorous. I have to be. Anything less than that is a travesty. It would be unfair for them.”

Once they arrived at Washburn, the CPA students were divided into smaller groups for their tours, which were given by university student ambassadors. They heard about the school’s history, and were impressed by the dorm rooms, many commenting on how they looked like a hotel. The students seemed surprised by the large size of the campus, and how it seemed like a totally different world than the rest of Topeka.

Chase Middle School eighth-grader Makayla Segelquist was one of those surprised by the school’s size. She also liked the rock-climbing wall. Her goal is to be a writer, and she would love to meet with one to ask questions about that profession.

“Going on different college trips is good, so I know which college to choose when I graduate from high school,” she said.

The tour ended at the Mulvane Art Museum, where the students got to ask questions to WU seniors Josh Scheck, Maria Hernandez and Brandon Moreno. Most of the CPA students were interested in the cost of attending the university and class sizes. Some asked specific questions about what classes they should take for their preferred major while they were in middle and high school.

“The best thing about Washburn is the professors really want you to succeed,” Scheck said. “They care. They will email you if you’re not in class to ask what’s up.”

On the bus back to TCALC, many of the CPA students said the trip gave them a new perspective on attending Washburn. A number of them said it was now on their list to consider.

“I loved it,” Canady said. “I liked the stories about why it’s called Washburn. I’m super surprised they have students from all over the country. I just thought they just got local kids.”