The United States Air Force Academy Band’s “Falconaires” jazz ensemble from Colorado Springs performed a free concert at the McPherson Opera House on Oct. 10.

The evening featured an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary jazz repertoire that celebrates our national heritage.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, the United States Air Force Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy and its mission to educate, train, and inspire men and women to become officers of character, motivated to lead the United States Air Force in service to our nation. One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Falconaires jazz ensemble is comprised of 18 professional active-duty airman musicians. A driving force in the jazz world, the Falconaires play a major role in cultivating our national heritage through America’s only indigenous musical genre-jazz. The Falconaires support the Academy Band’s mission to advance the United States Air Force Academy and the Global Air Force Missions by providing professional music products and services for official military, recruiting, and community relations events worldwide.

For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to honor our nation’s heroes, inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the world.

All United States Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Lieutenant General Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent, United States Air Force Academy.