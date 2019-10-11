Thank you for a great event

We are so thankful for all the work and support received from the community. Due to a hardworking group, the Inaugural Laying Tracks Gala was a huge success. There was fun at the Wild Prairie Event Venue. The Reigning Ms. America Elite Sierra Scott, our celebrity guest emcee, did a fabulous job guiding us through the night. It was truly a fitting tribute to Barrick & Kristi Wilson.

Thanks to the following business and individuals who were donors and sponsors of the event: Janelle and Gaylord Sanneman; Jennifer and Al Vogts; Karen and Timothy Marlar; Betty and Charlie Lanzrath; Citizens National Bank; Conrade Insurance Group; Dorothy Wedel and Paul Sanford; Jan Stubby; Sam’s Club on Maize Road; Midland National Bank- Ameriprise Financial Services; Anderson's Office Supplies -Aero Plains Brewing; ASAP Auto; AutoZone; Bella Salon; Boston Insurance; Budde Enterprises; Conklin Cars Newton; Craig and CJ Sutton; Jodi Hirsh of Edward Jones; First Bank; Great Plains Credit Union; Harmoniously You; Jennifer Driskill -Jazz Play; Johnny Gamble Acoustic Band; John Sommer; Kitchen Corner; Koehn Painting Company; Krueger Insurance; Laura and Mike Parrott; Little Red Hen Ranch; Lois Stoltenberg; Mel McAnulty; Midway Motors of Newton; Miller Insurance Agency; Mike Flavin of Auction Specialists; The Newton Now; Newton Recreation Center; North Dillons; O’Reilly Auto Parts; Orscheln Farm and Home; Ringneck Haven of Pretty Prairie; Roofing Services Unlimited; Sand Creek Station Golf Course; Sandy Lanzrath; Sims Enterprises; Stutzmans Greenhouse; Tara Goering; The Barn; Tiffany Lanzrath; and Tractor Supply Company.

The following restaurants provided delicious appetizers: Aki Japanese Kitchen; Arby’s; China Inn; Genova’s; Kiko’s; Le J’s Bar B Que; Pizza Hut; The Breadbasket Restaurant and Bakery; and South Dillons.

— Tim Marlar, Newton

A misrepresentation

It has been brought to our attention that Mr. Brandon Cheeks has been misrepresented in recent community discussions. Brandon Cheeks never recommended or suggested changing the name of Lindley Hall. We, the Newton Schools for Racial Justice, made up of over 30 school staff, continue to discuss and learn about the complicated history of Coach Frank Lindley.

The vision of the Newton Schools for Racial Justice group is to recognize our responsibility in combating social injustice within USD 373 and the broader community by providing opportunities for self-education for all stakeholders.

— Andrea Regier, Kara Tann, Karen McCabe-Junhke, Amy Branson, Jennifer Horn, Nanette Bergen, Sara Friesen-Guhr, Cindy Penner, Chandler Ochoa, Nancy Edwards, Toby Tyner, Dr. Deb Hamm, Joan Schrock Woodward, Sheila Wendling, Lisa Shear, Kelsey Easterday and Sheila Zwahlen





Support for Stinnett

My husband and I live in Newton and feel strongly about the critical role of the Newton City Commission in developing both short and long range goals for the city, as well as in developing strong policies related to these goals for the good of the Newton community. Currently, the Commission has an important task in recruiting a competent City Manager to carry out these goals and policies. We are supporting Richard Stinnett, as a well-qualified candidate, for City Commission because of his unique qualifications. He is a CEO of a nonprofit organization employing persons with and without disabilities. In this role, he has direct experience in hiring qualified staff, developing budgets, and carrying out collaborative leadership with team problem solving and building consensus toward established goals. He is an IT expert and is fiscally conservative. Newton will be well served by having Richard Stinnett on the Newton City Commission.

— Judy and Howard Schrag, Newton