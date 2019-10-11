KCK shooting suspect wanted for violating probation

LEAVENWORTH — A man who is being sought in connection to a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, also is now wanted in Leavenworth County for allegedly violating probation.

A bench warrant was issued Thursday afternoon in Leavenworth County District Court for Hugo A. Villaneuva-Morales.

Villaneuva-Morales is on probation following a conviction in Leavenworth County District Court for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

The crime was committed in July 2015 while Villanueva-Morales was an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He later was paroled from prison.

Villanueva-Morales is the subject of a manhunt in connection to a shooting that was reported Sunday at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Four people were killed during the incident and five others were wounded, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Villanueva-Morales faces four counts of first-degree murder in Wyandotte County, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Woman's Camaro damaged during Joan Jett concert

SALINA — Salina Police said a Chevrolet Camaro received damage while the owner attended the Joan Jett concert Thursday.

Denet Smith, 47, of Salina, parked her 2017 Camaro at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 200 S. Santa Fe Ave. to attend the concert at the Stiefel Theatre. When she returned to the vehicle at 10 p.m. she discovered someone scratched the roof and a dented the bottom middle of the passenger door.

Police said the dent looked consistent with someone having kicked the door.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated to be $5,000.