A Harper man was seriously injured Thursday when he crossed the centerline on a highway in Haskell County and collided with a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported John W. Young, 37, of Harper, was southbound on US-83 in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when he drifted across the centerline.

A northbound 2007 Peterbilt semi towing a trailer and driven by Rex Kirkpatrick, 61, of Imperial, Neb., moved to the shoulder to avoid Young’s vehicle, but the Tacoma hit the truck.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m., some 0.2 miles north of Sublette.

Young was taken to Satanta Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Kirkpatrick was not hurt. Both men were wearing seat belts, the patrol reported.