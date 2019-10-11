As Jesus is walking with His disciples, a question gets asked. Maybe one of the most important questions asked by Jesus in the Scriptures. In the 8th chapter of Mark, Jesus asks, “But what about you? Who do you say I am?” The full transcript says this: “Jesus and his disciples went on to the villages around Caesarea Philippi. On the way, he asked them, 'Who do people say I am?' They replied, 'Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, one of the prophets.' 'But what about you?' he asked. 'Who do you say I am?' Peter answered, 'You are the Messiah.' Jesus warned them not to tell anyone about him.”

Someone once told me most people see Jesus as one of three people. Some see him as a liar. That everything he has said is completely false and simply a part of his image that he was attempting to spread to other people hoping they would believe. Some see him as a lunatic. He was so crazy, messed up, that he thought he could save the entire world and in his mid-30s was willing to allow himself to be put to death so that he could "attempt" this world-saving act. Yet, others see Jesus as Lord. The savior of the world. The one who spoke only truth. The one who knew that his mission was that of the father in heaven and his life was a ransom, a sacrifice for everyone else in the world.

I pose the question to you, “Who do you say he is?” For each of us, at different times of our lives, we may see Jesus in a different role. For the Samaritan woman at the well, he was a counselor and encourager. In Capernaum, he was a healer for the paralytic man lowered through the roof. He was a teacher to those who gathered for the sermon on the mount. And even for some, he was a provider as the hundreds gathered with no food to eat.

Who do you say Jesus is? For me, he is a healer. Not only for physical needs but emotional and mental needs as well. He has been a provider. He has been a counselor. He has been comforter. But, he has always been my savior. For you, Jesus could be any of those listed above or several others. If Jesus is for you who he said he was, then celebrate that!

Everyone must wrestle with the question, who is Jesus? It is a personal question that must be answered. It is a challenging question for some. Jesus helped us in answering this question. In John 14:6, Jesus says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” Jesus is the way. He is the road to salvation. Through him, we find eternal life. But we also find all those things listed above. Jesus is still today, who he was in the Scriptures. He has never changed. He will still counsel. He will still heal. He will still comfort. Jesus is still all he ever was. Today, who do you say he is? Answer that question and see if you can find a relationship with him. If you are unsure how to answer that, find a local church in your neighborhood. Visit with the pastor. They will be glad you did!

— Clint McBroom is pastor at the First Church of God of Newton.