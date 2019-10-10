SALINA — Xander Valdivia scored on a 35-yard direct kick in the 85th minute to hand the Newton Railer boys’ soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Salina South Thursday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division I play at Salina District Stadium.

Newton snaps a four-game losing streak. Newton also claims its first win in league play.

Newton scored in the first half on a goal by Alex Sanchez-Cortinas.

Eric Rincon tied the game in the 53rd minute with an assist from Alex Escobedo.

Newton improves to 4-7-1 overall, 1-3 in league play. Salina South drops to 6-7, 0-4 in league play.

Newton returns home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fischer Field to take on Derby. The Panthers are 9-1-1, 3-0-1 in league play, after a 1-0 win over Hutchinson.

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton junior varsity downed Salina South 2-0 Thursday in Salina. Ezra Entz scored the second goal on the corner kick.

Newton is 8-2-1 and hosts Derby at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Newton;1;0;1;—;2

S.South;0;1;0;—;1

1. N Sanchez-Cortinas (unassisted) 24m.

2. SS Rincon (A.Escobedo sr.) 53m.

3. N Valdivia (unassisted), 85m.

Shots — N 4, SS 9. Saves — N 2, SS 2. Goalkeepers — N: Abregado. SS: Picaso.

Junior varsity — Newton 2-0.