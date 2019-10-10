The Knights of Columbus will be pulling on their bright yellow to support Special Olympics, and other charities, the next two weekends in Newton.

"The Knights of Columbus will donate their time and energy on those days to bring awareness to the needs of our special citizens,” wrote John Flores, a member of the group. "Look for the gentlemen in the bright yellow and red aprons."

Make a donation to the cause Oct. 12, 13, 18 or 19 in front of grocery stores and a Knight will hand you a tootsie roll as part of the annual effort by the Knights to raise funds for those with disabilities.

Eighty percent of the donations will benefit three local organizations — the Wildcats, a local Special Olympics team; Trinity Heights Respite Care; and Circle of Friends, a group created by the Harvey County Special Education Cooperative. The remaining 20% of donations will be used to sponsor the Knights of Columbus State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament at Fort Hays State University.

Donations can also be sent to the local Knights of Columbus council by mail at 401 S.W. Sixth, Newton, KS 67114. Checks should be made payable to “Tootsie Roll Program Fund.”

In 2018 the annual Tootsie Roll Program raised over $364,000 in Kansas. Since its beginning in Kansas, this program has distributed $10.5 million to centers across the state and is the prime sponsor of the Special Olympics Basketball Tournament.