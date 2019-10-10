Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.91; Corn $3.79; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.31
PCP prices: Wheat $3.75; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.93; Soybeans $8.36
Scoular: Wheat $3.96; Corn $3.84; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.36
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.91; Corn $3.79; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.31
PCP prices: Wheat $3.75; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.93; Soybeans $8.36
Scoular: Wheat $3.96; Corn $3.84; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.36
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.