For the 49th year in a row, Bethel College will welcome alumni and friends to campus from Thursday through Sunday for Fall Festival, with most events Saturday on campus.

Three highlights

1. A celebration of fall

On Saturday, Fall Festival “fair day,” the food, craft and information booths from student, alumni and local organizations will be open beginning at 9 a.m. on and around the green.

The Bethel College Women’s Association’s “Market in the Round” inside Luyken Fine Arts Center offers baked goods, crafts and special Bethel College items for sale, along with a silent auction. Outside will be places to buy New Year’s cookies, homemade pie by the slice, and beef borscht and zwiebach, with all proceeds benefiting Bethel.

On the outdoor Prairie Sky Stage (Memorial Hall if rain) are student readings and a sneak preview of the Bethel literary magazine YAWP! fall issue, 9-9:20 a.m.; Bethel a cappella ensembles Open Road (men), 9:30-9:50 a.m., and Woven (women), 10-10:20 a.m.; Newton Community Children’s Choir, 10:30-10:50 a.m.; the 10th annual Jazzfest, featuring local high school groups, Bethel jazz ensembles and jazz faculty, 11:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; and new this year, the McPherson Community Brass Choir, under the direction of Jerry Toews, at 3 p.m.

A children’s park will be set up north of the Ad Building from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

2. The fall play

The Fall Festival play is "A Shayna Maidel" by Barbara Lebow, the story of two sisters, one of whom survived the Holocaust, who reunite in New York after a nearly 20-year separation.

The first performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday with additional shows at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, all in Krehbiel Auditorium. Tickets are on sale at Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center during regular business hours or starting at least an hour before each performance, subject to availability, in the Luyken Fine Arts Center ticket office.

3. Football

This weekend will be "Mennobowl," the rivalry matchup between Bethel and Tabor on the gridiron. Bethel will enter the game 4-1 and in a tie for second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, while Tabor enters the game 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the KCAC.

IF YOU GO

What: Bethel College Fall Festival

Where: Bethel College campus

When: Saturday; full schedule at www.bethelks.edu/fallfest

Admission: Festival admission is free. Prices vary for required tickets for some events, such as the play, football game and meals.