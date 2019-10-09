OLATHE — The Newton High School gymnastics team is headed down the final stretch of the regular season with a second-place finish Tuesday at the Olathe South quint at Millcreek Center in Olathe.

Olathe North won the team title at 98.7, followed by Newton at 96.7, Emporia at 92.4, Olathe South at 90.15 and Hesston’s sole entry at 30.25.

Newton’s team score was its season high by more than three points.

“Team score was our season high and increased our chances of qualifying for state,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said.

The Railers were led by Toria Thaw, who took second in all-around with a personal-best score of 34.05. Thaw won the floor exercises with a personal best 8.8. She took second in the vault at 8.8, second in the uneven parallel bars with a personal best 8.3 and third on the balance beam at 8.15.

Becca Meyer placed seventh in all-around at 31.1, missing a medal by .45 points. She took third on the floor at 8.6. Meyer posted her third straight no-fall routine on the beam.

Elise Jantz placed 12th in all-around at 29.85 and Elisa Fernandez was 13th at 29.7. Fernandez placed fourth on the beam at 7.9.

Hesston’s Alejanra Medina was 11th in all-around at 30.25, improving her scores on both bars and beam.

Newton and Hesston compete at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Emporia. The state meet is Oct. 26, hosted by Olathe South. The top four team scores for each team is averaged and the top eight teams, based on those averages, advance to state.

Olathe South quint

Tuesday

Team scores — Olathe North 98.7, Newton 96.7, Emporia 92.4, Olathe South 90.15, Hesston 30.25.

Newton and Hesston results

All-Around — 2. Toria Thaw N 34.05, 7. Becca Meyer 31.1, 12. Elise Jantz N 29.85, 13. Elisa Fernandez N 29.7, 11. Alejandra Medina H 30.25.

Vault — 2. Thaw N 8.8, 7. Meyer N 8.5, 9. Jantz N 8.4, 13. Medina H 8.3, 15. Fernandez N 8.1.

Uneven parallel bars — 2. Thaw N 8.3, 8. Jantz N 7.15, 12. Meyer N 6.6, 13. Medina H 6.5, 16. Fernandez N 5.6. Newton JV: 7. Georgia Garcia 3.8.

Balance beam – 3. Thaw N 8.15, 4. Fernandez N 7.9, 10. Meyer N 7.4, 12. Medina H 7.35, 16. Jantz N 6.5. Newton JV: 3. Garcia 6,85.

Floor exercises — 1. Thaw N 8.8, 3. Meyer N 8.6, t8. Medina 8.1, t8. Fernandez N 8.1, 14. Jantz N 7.8. Newton JV: 7. Garcia 6.6.