HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team ended the regular season with a seventh-place finish Monday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at the Fairgrounds Tennis Center in Hutchinson.

Salina Central edged rival South for the team title 45-42. Maize was third at 25, followed by Campus at 22, Hutchinson at 21, Derby at 18 and Newton at 11.

Newton was led by the doubles team of Madelynn Hamm and Kenzi Gillispie, who finished fourth in doubles at 2-2.

The team of Hallie Watkins and Shelby Sprier finished in 14th at 0-3.

In singles play, Kalane Alumbaugh placed 13th at 1-2, while Selena Aguiar was 14th at 0-3. Alumbaugh won the 13th-place match between the two 9-8 (9-7).

Newton competes in the Class 5A regional tournament Saturday at Salina Central. The top six finishers in both singles and doubles advance to state Oct. 18 and 19 at Pittsburg High School.

Team scores — Salina Central 45, Salina South 42, Maize 25, by Campus 22, Hutchinson 21, Derby 18, Newton 11.

Newton results

Singles

13. Kalane Alumbaugh (1-2): 1. L Emery Newton SC 6-1, 6-0; CQF. L Emilee Railsback H 9-0; 13th. W Selena Aguilar N 9-8 (9-7).

14. Selena Aguilar N (0-3): 1. L Gracie Foster H 6-0, 6-2; CQF. L Hannah Wood C 9-4; 13th. L Kalane Alumbaugh N 9-8 (9-7).

Doubles

4. Madelynn Hamm-Kenzi Gillispie (2-2): 1. W Towns-Yager D 6-4, 6-1; QF. W Sorell-Michaelis SC 6-4, 7-5; SF. L Armbrust-Nunemaker SS 6-3, 6-2; 3rd. L Phelps-Geihsler SC 6-2, 6-2.

14. Hallie Watkins-Shelby Sprier (0-3): 1. L Sorell-Michaelis SC 6-1, 6-4; CQF. L Towns-Yager D 9-4; 13th. L Dworak-Ulwelling D 4-0 retired.