Halstead wins

at Canton-Galva

CANTON — The Halstead High School volleyball team finished 5-0 Saturday to win the Canton-Galva Invitational.

In pool play, Halstead downed Canton-Galva 25-17, 25-9; Solomon 25-13, 25-18l and Sunrise Christian Academy 25-14, 25-14.

In the semifinals, Halstead downed Wichita Homeschool 25-12, 25-14. In the championship match, Halstead downed Little River 25-18, 26-24.

Tuesday, Halstead split a pair of matches at Lindsborg.

In Central Kansas League play, Halstead fell to Smoky Valley 25-14, 25-17; but beat Southeast of Saline in non-league play 25-13, 28-26.

Halstead is 20-10, 3-5 in CKL play. Halstead hosts Lyons and Skyline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Moundridge splits

league matches

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats split a pair of Heart of America League matches Tuesday at home.

Moundridge downed Remington 25-19, 29-27; and lost to Hutchinson Trinity 25-23, 27-25.

"We played flat from the beginning and never played our best volleyball,” Moundridge coach Hollister Carter said.

Moundridge plays at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Goessel with Little River and Inman.