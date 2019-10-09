HESSTON — It was a little better showing for the Hesston College women’s soccer team in an 8-0 loss to Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field in Hesston.

Earlier this season, Hesston fell to the Blue Dragons 19-0.

Hesston trailed 3-0 at the half. Hutchinson scored four goals in the final 15 minutes of play.

The Larks were outshot 24-0. Den Morita had 16 saves in goal for Hesston. Chiara Soergel didn’t record a save for the Blue Dragons.

Naomi Waithira led Hutchinson with two goals and two assists. Syeria Matthias also scored two goals. Marah Franke and Samantha Vaughn each scored a goal with an assist. Esther Karhayu and Charvelle Henry each scored a goal.

Hutchinson is 10-2, 8-1 in Jayhawk West play, and six points behind Cloud County for the division lead.

Hesston falls to 3-8, 2-7 in conference play, and plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Garden City Community College, a team the Larks beat 3-2 earlier this season.

Hutchinson;3;5;—8

Hesston;0;0;—0

1. Hut. Syeria Matthias (Marah Franke) :22

2. Hut. Esther Karhayu (Naomi Waithira) 4:07

3. Hut. Waithira (unassisted) 16:37

4. Hut. Samantha Vaughn (unassisted) 52:51

5. Hut. Charvelle Henry (unassisted) 75:02

6. Hut. Matthias (Waithira) 77:33

7. Hut. Franke (Vaughn) 82:59

8. Hut. Waithira (unassisted) 88:49

Total shots — Hut. 11-13—24, Hes. 0-0—0. Shots on goal — Hut. 11-13—24, Hes. 0-0—0. Saves — Hut.: Chiara Soergel (W) 0-0—0. Hes.: Den Morita (L) 8-8—16. Corner kicks — Hut. 14, Hes. 0. Fouls — Hut. 3, Hes. 2. Offside — Hut. 1, Hes. 0. Cautions — Hes.: Lexes Boone 29:02.