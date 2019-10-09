Diego Cocon can expect McPherson to give Kansas Wesleyan a battle every time the two teams meet.

On Tuesday, it was no different at Graves Family Sports Complex.

KWU held a 3-0 lead through 52 minutes of play, but McPherson made things interesting late. Then after the Bulldogs pulled within a goal, Wesleyan senior Yader Rodriguez scored in the 89th minute to give the Coyotes a 4-2 victory.

"Thank God I scored that last goal," said Rodriguez, whose goal was assisted by senior Jose Escobedo.

KWU took the lead in the 39th minute on a free kick by senior Daniel Huizar. Junior Steven Moya made it 2-0 in the 44th minute.

"I told the guys at halftime, ‘The 2-0 mark is the trickiest mark in soccer. This is a rivalry game,’" Cocon said. "McPherson comes in playing 120 percent when they’re playing us. The guys fought hard and through and we got the W.

“They always give us a game, no matter if we have more talent or if they do. It’s always a close game. Luckily, we put four (goals) on them.”

Wesleyan made it 3-0 in the 49th minute when senior Orphee Matafadi's shot deflected off the McPherson goalkeeper Valetine Bravo's hands and Escobedo tapped it into the back of the net.

Then the Coyotes made several mistakes, including two own goals in the 52th and 71st minutes, pulling McPherson within striking distance.

"We played a great first half, but starting second half, we started off strong then got a little complacent," Escobedo said.

Holding on to a one-goal lead, the Coyotes had to adjust to what the Bulldogs were doing.

“They adjusted to a 3-5-2 and we went to a 5-4-1 to hold on to the lead," Cocon said. "Luckily we got a counter-attack with Jose Escobedo and playing Yader through and we got the goal.”

KWU outshot McPherson by a slim margin, 13-11.

The victory improved the Coyotes to 4-5-1 and 3-0-1 in Kansas Conference play.

“It means a lot to us," Escobedo said. "I think we could’ve done better, but we’ve got some things to fix. We wanted a clean sheet, but we didn’t get that.”

KWU travels to York for a 3:30 p.m. match on Saturday.

"We want to send a statement to the conference," Cocon said. "We had a really tough preseason and we didn’t get the results we wanted.

"Now that we’re in conference, the guys are hungry. The new guys want to win a championship and the guys returning are hungry for a second one.”





KWU women3, McPherson 0

Krysta Catone had never scored a hat trick in her soccer career.

She changed that on Tuesday against McPherson. The junior from Chino Hills, California scored 60 percent of her goals she had in 2018 in one contest in a shutout over the Bulldogs.

"It’s actually sweet," Catone said. "I know a girl on (McPherson) that I’ve played with in high school. It’s weird that you come across the United States to play against people you’ve grown up playing with.

"It’s a pretty sweet win, especially at home.”

It took the Coyotes 10 shots before Catone chipped in her first goal in the 40th minute. She got her second and third goals in the 58th and 78th minutes. Her first two goals were headers with the assists coming from senior Alyssa Skobis.

“That’s a set piece we’ve been practicing for the past two years," Catone said of the three corner kick goals. "The third one was just scrambling in the box, trying to get a foot on it.”

KWU coach Henrik Sohn said Catone was in the right position at the right time.

"It was a good service from Melissa (Aguila) and she was at the end of it," he said. "Luck is part of it at times. She did a good job of getting herself into position … and she put it in the back of the net and that’s all we can ask of her.

"We know her quality, so we’re really happy she scored three times tonight.”

KWU dominate possession and outshot the Bulldogs, 27-3.

“I think we were the better team," Sohn said. "We had more possession of it. It’s the nature of it that we got more shots on the board.

"But we need to do a better job of finishing. We need to do a better job of putting the ball in the back of the net.”

The victory improved the Coyotes to 3-7, 3-1 in the KCAC, with two victories in their last three matches.

“We’re still humble," Sohn said. "We know we have a lot of work to do ahead of us. We know we’re gonna have to show up in every game in the KCAC.

"We know we’re good, but we know if we don’t show up … any team can beat us in the KCAC.”

KWU travels to York for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.