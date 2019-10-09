Holiday changes sanitation schedule

The Harvey County Transfer Station will observe Columbus Day, Oct. 14, as a holiday — altering the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule by the Newton Sanitation Department.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Monday will be collected Tuesday. Trash and recycling normally collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday.

The remainder of the week collection will be performed normally.

Pint to speak at AAUW

Martha Pint from the League of Women Voters of Kansas will present "100 Years of Women’s Right to Vote: Centennial Celebration and Ways to Take Action Now" at the next meeting of the American Association of University Women, Newton branch, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Menno Hall of Kidron Bethel Village, Menno Hall. There is no cost to attend.

Pine Village auction and dinner coming up

MOUNDRIDGE — Pine Village’s Benefit Day Auction & Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Pine Village Wellness Center. A sausage dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with homemade pie for dessert, and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

In addition to the Live Auction, Pine Village is hosting an online auction through 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at www.pinevillageks.org.

Everyone is invited to attend the dinner and auction. To donate something for the auction or make a financial contribution towards the Benefit Day project, please contact Julie Brochtrup, director of marketing, at 620-345-2901 or julie.brochtrup@pinevillageks.org.

All proceeds will benefit the 2019 Benefit Day Project — the updating of the Gathering Place and the original Assisted Living.