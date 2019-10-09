The film "The Biggest Little Farm," a documentary that chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature, will be screened at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St., Hesston.

Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature's conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons and the imagination.

Featuring exciting cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, "The Biggest Little Farm" provides a blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. Popcorn will be provided. Following the 90-minute film, there will be a time for discussion and activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic or stroll the arboretum grounds before or after the film.

The screening is sponsored by Kairos Consulting and Counseling LLC.

For more information, contact the arboretum office at 620-327-8127 or arboretum@hesston.edu.