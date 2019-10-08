1. Approved an RHID

The commission took the final steps to help create a Rural Housing Incentive District for Newton Estates, a development by Red-Wood Development near S. 24th Street and Anderson Ave.

The housing development will include 60 singe story multi-family housing unites for senior cities in three 10-unit buildings; three eight-unit buildings and one six-unit building.

The RHID will rebate property taxes paid by developers for the project for up to 25 years.

2. Approved changes to an airport hangar

The commission approved moving forward with improvements to an occupied airport hangar building at the Newton City/County Airport.

Avcon Industries, a tenant at the Newton City/County Airport, requested that the city and county consider making improvements to Hangar C — expanding the building by about 2,500 square feet.

The company currently has equipment and materials that do not fit ithinthier current buildings, and the company would move those under roof if the expansion is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Avcon will pay the costs of the building expansion.

The county commission approved the improvements Tuesday.

3. Offered support

The city will offer a letter of support to Asbury Park for a Kansas Department of Transportation grant application.

Asbury Park, a retirement community on SE 14th, will be applying for a federal grant through KDOT for the purchase of a 14-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift.

The grant is for up to $65,000. The bus will be used for transportation services for those residing at Asbury Park.