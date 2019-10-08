

SEDGWICK - Republican Carolyn McGinn, from Sedgwick, filed to run for the Kansas Senate 31st district seat this week.

She is, at this time, the only candidate filed for seat to be decided in 2020.

“A responsible and transparent budget with strategic investments are key to quality services and better outcomes for our communities,” McGinn said. “Whether that be in the classroom, on our roads or in our hospitals.”

According to a news release, McGinn has "worked to lower sales tax on food for Kansas families, balance the budget while making key investments to help communities grow, support strong schools and post secondary education opportunities for students and defend our Kansas values."



McGinn graduated from Valley Center High School and earned a business degree from Wichita State University before earning a Master’s Degree in Environmental Studies from Friends University. She lives with her husband, Mark, on the family farm outside of Sedgwick, where they operate a farming operation.

The 31st Senate district includes Harvey county and the communities of Bel Aire, Bentley, Kechi, Maize, Mount Hope, Park City, Sedgwick, Valley Center and Wichita.



