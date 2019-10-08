The first 106 seconds were the worst for the Newton High School soccer team in a 3-1 loss to Campus Tuesday at Fischer Field in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play.

Campus scored twice in the first two minutes of play on breakaway goals by Alec Hinojos and Alaa Alamood. Hassan Alamood and Hinojos respectively assisted on the first two goals.

Hassan Almood scored in the 38th minute in the 38th minute with an assist from Erick Rojas.

“The first five minutes was just too hard to come back from,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We came out flat. They put two balls in the back of the net. We started digging ourselves too big a hole. We did a good job of winning balls. We had plenty of opportunities. We just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Newton broke the shutout in the 71st minute when a Michael Vasquez corner kick was knocked in by

Alex Sanchez-Cortinas.

Newton finished the game with an 11-9 advantage in total shots, 10-7 on goal. D’Alessandro Sosa had nine saves for the Colts. Selvin Abrego had four saves for Newton.

The Railers held an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks.

“The middle third, we played really well,” Jantzi said. “In the defensive third, we made too many mistakes. Our goal in the second half was to get the clean sheet. We did that. We won the half.”

Campus is 6-4-1, 2-0-1 in league play. Newton is 3-7-1, 0-3 in league play, and plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Salina South — 6-6 overall and 0-3 in league play after a 3-0 loss to Derby.

“It’s going to be another quality team,” Jantzi said. “We’re going to have to take advantage.”

Junior varsity — The Newton JV downed Campus 1-0. Fernando Campos Cisneros scored the goal with an assist from Justice Murray.

Newton plays at 5 p.m. Thursday against Salina South at Salina Stadium.

Campus;3;0;—3

Newton;0;1;—1

1. C Alec Hinojos (Hassan Alamood) :55

2. C Alaa Alamood (Hinojos) 1:46

3. C H.Almood (Erick Rojas) 37:06

4. N Alex Sanchez-Cortinas (Michael Vasquez) 70:58

Total shots — Cam. 5-4—9, New. 5-6—11. Shots on goal — Cam. 4-3—7, New. 5-5—10. Saves — Cam.: D’Alessandro Sosa (W) 5-4—9. New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 1-3—4. Corner kicks — Cam. 1, New. 11. Fouls — Cam. 8, New. 9. Offside — Cam. 0, New. 0. Cautions — none.