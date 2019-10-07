Bethel gridders

fall to SC

WINFIELD — The stay for the Bethel College football team in the NAIA top 25 will likely be short lived after a 28-24 loss to Southwestern Saturday in KCAC play in Winfield.

Bethel led 17-0 at the half and 24-7 after three quarters. Southwestern came back with three unanswered scored in the fourth quarter, including a Tanner Spencer one-yard run with 55 seconds left in regulation for the game-winner.

Southwestern improves to 3-2, 3-1 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 4-1 overall and in the conference.

Bethel took the lead early in the game on a one-yard Zach Esau run. Logan Desmond followed late in the first quarter on a 36-yard field goal. Esau scored on a two-yard run with 1:17 left in the first half.

Southwestern came back early in the second quarter on a 29-yard pass from William Mueller to Spencer. Bethel answered just under five minutes later on a 33-yard Braedon Starlin-Driver run.

Southwestern started its comeback early in the fourth quarter with touchdown passes by Yizalle Whitfield to Woody Banks for 20 yards and Edrick Gonzales for seven.

Mueler finished six of 15 passing for 115 yards and two interceptions. Whitfield was five of eight for 72 yards. Banks finished with four catches for 78 yards. Jaquils Coleman had 11 carries for 76 yards.

For Bethel, Esau had 28 carries for 98 yards. Camryn Driver had seven carries for 90 yards.

Bethel hosts Tabor at 6 p.m. Saturday for Fall Fest. Tabor is 3-3 overall, 2-3 in KCAC play, after a 35-28 win over Ottawa.

Bethel;10;7;7;0;—24

S-western;0;0;7;21;—28

Scoring

1q. B Esau 1-yd. run (Demond kick) 11:04

1q. B Demond 36-yd. field goal :42

2q. B Esau 2-yd. run (Demond kick) 1:17

3q. S Spencer 29-yd. pass from Mueller (Botello kick) 13:00

3q. B Starlin-Driver 33-yd. run (Demond kick) 8:47

4q. S Banks 20-yd. pass from Whitfield (Botello kick) 12:43

4q. S Gonzales 7-yd. pass from Whitfield (Botello kick) 9:32

4q. S Spencer 1-yd. run (Botello kick) :55

Team stats

;BC;SC

First downs;16;21

Rushing-yards;59-337;36-136

Passing yards;0;222

Comp-att-int;0-4-0;12-24-2

Punts-avg.;4-31.3;5-36.0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-52;5-59

Time of poss.;33:06;26:46

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Esau 28-98, Harrison 7-90, Starlin-Driver 11=54, Murray 4-51, Green 6-40, Street 1-3, Juarez 1-2, team 1-(-1). Southwestern: Coleman 11-76, Jones 5-31, Whitfield 3-23, Shannon 2-18, Thomas 7-6, Spencer 2-2, team 1-(-2), Mueller 5-(-18).

PASSING — Bethel: Esau 0-4-0, 0 yards. Southwestern: Mueller 6-15-2, 115 yards; Whitfield 5-8-0, 72 yards; Gonzales 1-1-0, 35 yards

RECEIVING — Bethel: none. Southwestern: Banks 4-78, Gonzales 3-54, Spencer 2-64, Hageman 1-19, Lightfoot 1-7, Jones 1-0.

Missed field goals — BC: Demond 31 (WR).

Bethel spikers

fall on road

WINFIELD — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Southwestern in three sets Saturday in KCAC play in Winfield.

Bethel fell 25-18, 25-19, 25-22.

Southwestern was led by Kanami Ellis with nine kills. Kaila Harris set 19 assists. Emily White had 15 digs.

For Bethel, Jordyn Allen had 11 kills. Gabby Valdez set 22 assists. Kaylee VanderVeen served two aces. Jensen Roth had eight digs. Valdez and Allen each downed two blocks.

Southwestern is 14-5, 2-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 4-13, 0-4 in KCAC play, and plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling.