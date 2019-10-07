The public is invited to hear Rex Buchanan, director emeritus of Kansas Geological Survey, speak at 7:30p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in room 229 of Peters Science Hall, Kansas Wesleyan University.

Buchanan is currently director of the consortium to study trends in seismicity at KGS. He grew up near Little River, in Rice County, on the edge of the Smoky Hills. He started at KGS in 1978, and was interim director from 2010 to 2016.

He is co-author of "Roadside Kansas: A Guide to its Geology and Landmarks," and editor of "Kansas Geology: An Introduction to Landscapes, Rocks, Minerals, and Fossils," both published by University Press of Kansas.

The program is presented by Smoky Hills Audubon Society for their regular third-Thursday program. All programs are free and open to the public.