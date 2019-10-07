SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team ended the regular season with a pair of medals and a fifth-place team finish Monday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Maize won the team title at 359, one stroke better than Salina South. Derby was third at 386. Newton had a team score of 410.

Nina Frees and Zoe Norton, both of Salina South, tied for top medalist honors at 81. Lexie Ridder of Maize was third at 82.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak in ninth at 93. Mallory Seirer tied for 10th at 96.

Jaye Skinner tied for 22nd at 106. Alondra Valle and Alyssa Lujano each tied for 32nd at 115. Candace Altum tied for 35th at 118.

Newton returns to the Salina Municipal Golf Course at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 for the Class 5A regional tournament with Andover, Great Bend, Hays, Salina Central, Salina South and Valley Center.

The top three teams and top five individuals not on the top three teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 21 and 22 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Division I

Championships

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 5,000 yards

Team scores — Maize 359, Salina South 360, Derby 386, Hutchinson 390, Newton 410, Campus 412, Salina Central 434.

Individuals — t1. Nina Frees SS 43-38—81, t1. Zoe Norton SS 38-43—81, 3. Lexie Ridder M 42-40—82, 4. Reaghan Martin H 41-43—84, 5. Brooklyn Blasdel M 43-42—85, 6. Abbey Simonsen D 46-44—90, 7. Sophie Martins C 44-47—91, 8. Reina Cline M 47-45—92, 9. Lindsey Warsnak N 47-46—93, t10. Lindsay Brown SS 48-48—96, t10. Mallory Seirer N 43-53—96, 12. Macey Truitt D 50-47—97, 13. Lauren Davis D 50-48—98, 14. Evann Deal H 47-52—99, 15. Olivia Allen M 52-48—100, 16. Katy Johnson D 48-53—101, t17. Marissa Nutz SS 54-48—102, t17. Harlee Long SC 49-53—102, 19. Sarah Schwartz H 47-56—103, 20. Riley Lusk H 54-50—104, 21. Mollina Tran SS 53-52—105, t22. Chloe Johnson D 55-51—106, t22. Jaye Skinner N 54-52—106, t22. Jaden Cain C 51-55—106, t22. Bridgit Conway SC 51-55—106, t22. Leah Shipman C 50-56—106, 27. Allison Keasey D 55-53—108, 28. Alicia Jaramillo C 56-53—109, t29. Bre Bolieu SC 56-55—111, t29. Karlee Roudybush SS 55-56—111, 31. Analysia Morales C 60-52—112, t32. Alondra Valle N 60-55—115, t32. Karter Fuller SC 59-56—115, t32. Alyssa Lujano N 57-58—115, t35. Cadence Altum N 60-58—118, t35. Chloe White SC 57-61—118, 37. Marina Jaramillo C 61-59—120, t38. Melanie Pereira M 69-55—124, t38. Kylar Smith H 66-58—124.