LEAVENWORTH — The process for creating a new comprehensive plan for Leavenworth County continues. And those who are involved in the process held an open house last week for members of the public.

Krystal Voth, deputy director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, said 85 people attended Wednesday’s open house.

“We had really good engagement,” she said.

Once completed, the countywide comprehensive plan will touch on topics such as future land use, zoning, infrastructure and economic development.

County officials do not anticipate the completion of the comprehensive plan, which is being put together by a firm called Olsson, until March.

Earlier in the comprehensive planning process, members of the public were invited to participate in a series of focus groups. And members of the public also were invited to take an online survey.

According to a slide presentation, more than 2,100 people took the online survey between May 28 and Sept. 3.

When asked about their reasons for living in Leavenworth County, 69.3% of the respondents to the survey indicated they like the rural atmosphere.

Being close to family was another popular reason. It was selected by 52.2% of the respondents as one of their top three reasons for living in Leavenworth County.

Proximity to the Kansas City area was selected by 50.5% of the respondents. Cost of living was selected by 37.7% of respondents. Being close to work was chosen by 31.9% of respondents, and schools was a reason selected by 31.9%.

When it came to locations for new development, cities was the most popular response. It was selected by 63.1% of the people who participated in the survey. On the edge of cities was the second most popular response, chosen by 41.9% of participants.

Eleven percent of the people who took the survey indicated new development should occur in rural areas. And 11% of the people who took the survey indicated they do not want to see growth in Leavenworth County.

At 20.4%, Linwood is the city in the county that had the largest percentage of residents who do not want growth in the county, according to the slide presentation.

When it came to the issues of concern to people, 71.1% of the those who took the survey selected road maintenance and construction of new roads. Preserving natural areas and wetlands was selected by 43.7%, and 41.8% of the people surveyed selected rapid residential growth in rural areas as among the issues that concerned them.



Lack of commercial development was selected by 38.7% of the respondents. Lack of parks, trails and outdoor recreation spaces was selected by 38.5%.







A majority, 50.6%, of the people surveyed believe the county government should control where new development occurs. A majority, 58.2%, also believe the county government should control the type of new development.