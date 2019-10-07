GREENSBURG — Ethan and Bethany Magnuson, of Greensburg, are on a mission, so they can go on a mission.

They have a couple of loves besides each other: One is the country of Rwanda and the other is hot drinks, especially coffee. They are using the love of one to help fund the love of the other.

Every Saturday through the end of the year from 9 a.m. to noon, they are opening their home at 514 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Greensburg for tea, hot chocolate, regular coffee, as well as any such espresso drinks as lattes, americanos, cappuccinos and more. All are offered on a donation basis and with the hope they can share with others a little about what they hope to do in the future.

The Magnusons first went to Rwanda in 2017 as part of a short-term mission trip. The couple joined the Hope for Tomorrow team directed by Tina and Thierry Zielke-Ngizwenayo, who also serve as missionaries with CTEN, which provides such basic supplies to young mothers as diapers and formula, as well as language classes and Bible studies.

The team is there to strengthen the local families with resources and to help support and educate families until they can be self sufficient. Their goal is to share the gospel of Christ by meeting the most basic needs of persons and families.

The Magnusons were in Rwanda from the end of May to the first of August, and though they wanted to stay longer, they felt the Lord telling them to prepare for 2020. They came back to the United States and have been working hard to pay off credit card debt. They are now ready to begin raising the support and donations they need to get back to Rwanda and the mission that calls them.

By opening up their home for Magnuson's Morning Brew every Saturday morning, the Magnusons hope people will stop by and make a donation to their ministry. In January, the couple will pack up or sell all of their belongings and move in with their local pastors Jon and Katie-Lee Harrison, of the Greensburg Christian Church, in order to save money on rent and utilities.

In the summer, the couple plans to travel and visit family for a few weeks before leaving for Rwanda in August.

While in Rwanda, they will need to pay for health care, rent and groceries. They need $2,500 per month to be able to live and all must come from donations. Those interested in supporting this mission may visit https://cten.org/missionary/ethanmagnuson/.