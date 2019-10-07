1. Grab a bite

The annual Taste of Newton will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 on Main Street in downtown Newton. The food festival features a variety of vendors as well as musicians, dancers and more. Admission to the event is free. Bring cash to spend at vendors' booths. For more information, go to www.newtonchamberks.org.

2. Celebrate fall

The Bethel Fall Festival Fair will be Oct. 12.

Festival booths and exhibits by academic departments, clubs, organizations, alumni and guests will be open on the green from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children's Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. north of the Administration building with additional children's activities. (Tokens are needed to participate in Children's Park activities.) Performances will be offered throughout the day on the Prairie Sky Stage on the green. Admission to the festival is free.

3. Get support

The next meeting of the Harvey County Caregiver Support Group will explore the stages and progression of dementia.

The group will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, in Prairie View’s Osage Room, 1901 E. First St., Newton. Debra Voth, a licensed specialist clinical social worker, facilitates the caregiver group.

For more information about this group or any caregiving needs, including free caregiver resources, call 316-284-6400 or 800-992-6292.

4. Go for a run or walk

Run or walk a 2-mile " Dart for Art" at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 on the Bethel College campus. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Joe W. Goering Field. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Strollers are welcome. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children and Bethel students Oct. 1-12. Participants will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last), participation gifts and be eligible for door prizes. Category winners receive medals. Proceeds benefit Bethel College of Performing Arts.

5. Have breakfast

The annual Country Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton. The breakfast includes sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. Price is by donation to the Friends of Bethel and Health Care Benevolent Fund.