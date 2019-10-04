The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of K-31 highway next week to replace crossroad pipes.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on a portion of the highway just north of Harris. The area is located in Anderson County but borders the southern Franklin County line.

Motorists should use alternate routes during daylight hours. However, officials said the highway will be open each night.

For more information, call KDOT superintendent Kevin Ryan at 785-448-5446 or Priscilla Petersen at 620-902-6433.