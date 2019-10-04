An investigation could soon be concluded into a head-on collision that killed both drivers Monday afternoon south of Ottawa on Rock Creek Road, just east of US-59 highway.

On Thursday afternoon, Franklin County Sheriff Jeffrey Richards said the crash investigation was nearly completed.

Following Monday’s crash, which was reported at 3:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rock Creek Road, the roadway was closed as the sheriff’s office’s accident investigation team spent several hours examining the scene and collecting evidence. The roadway reopened to traffic later that evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency personnel, including Franklin County EMS and the Lincoln-Ottawa-Harrison Fire Department, responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on Rock Creek Road and a Hyundai Santa Fe was westbound when the vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Equinox was identified as Jan Croucher, 54, of Ottawa. The other driver was identified as Justin Hubbard, 31, of Rantoul. Both drivers died at the scene, authorities said.

An Ottawa High School graduate and lifelong resident, Croucher was currently employed with Anderson & Byrd LLP as a probate specialist and head bookkeeper. Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ottawa University Fredrickson Chapel, 1001 S. Cedar. A visitation is planned from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory.

A GoFundMe page at bit.ly/2AKt4EE has been established to cover funeral expenses for Hubbard, who leaves behind a wife, four daughters and a son. As of Friday, $1,505 had been raised toward the $5,000 goal.