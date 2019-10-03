Grab your jackets and caps on Thursday — you might just need them.

After several weeks of warm, humid weather, Topeka residents will enjoy a taste of fall on Thursday as much lower temperatures are in the forecast.

How low?

Look for a high of only 62 degrees on Thursday.

Friday should be a bit cooler than that, with highs around 61 degrees.

A chance for more rain enters the forecast on Friday night and Saturday, when the high should be in the mid-70s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.