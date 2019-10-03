Walton Rural Life Center will hold its 12th annual Fall Festival & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Walton.

1. Fun

A bike/wagon parade starts the event off at 10 a.m. All are welcome to be a part of it. Just bring your wheels. There will be activities for both adults and kids, including a corn hole tournament, fire hose tug of war, a tractor pedal pull, a barrel train for kids and a money scramble. Downtown will host an antique/classic car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show.

2. Music

Two bands will perform during the festival. From 2 to 2:45 p.m., 80 Proof Engine will be on stage. Dylan Delk will play from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

3. Food

The fire department will be serving a breakfast of biscuits and gravy from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Walton Rural Life Festival

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Main Street, Walton