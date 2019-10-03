Oct. 5 through 13

All times Central

Saturday, Oct. 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy, Burrton @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.;

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. @ Centennial Park 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ CKL (Walter Blake TC, Pratt) 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma @ Kansas 11 a.m. (TV TBA), Baylor @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1 or ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Barton CC (W 2 p.m., M 4:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Baker 11 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY (exhibition) — Tulsa @ Wichita 7 p.m. (Wichita Ice Center).

Sunday, Oct. 6

PRO FOOTBALL — Indianapolis @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Dallas 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Oct. 7

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ AV-CTL I (Fairgrounds TC, Hutchinson) 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ AV-CTL I (Salina Municipal GC) TBA.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Kansas City (Kan.) CC Inv. (Dubs Dread GC) TBA.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Maize @ Derby 5 p.m., Halstead @ Smoky Valley 5 p.m.; Hesston, Larned @ Nickerson 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Bennington 4 p.m.; Remington, Hutchinson Trinity, Sedgwick @ Moundridge 5:45 p.m.; Canton-Galva, Solomon @ Goessel 6 p.m.; Elyria Christian, Centre, Little River @ Peabody-Burns 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.; Moundridge, Remington @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Campus @ Newton 6:30 p.m., Wichita Southeast @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Olathe South quad (Millcreek Center) 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Sterling @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Kansas City (Kan.) CC Inv. (Dubs Dread GC) TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Dallas vs. Oklahoma City @ BOK Center, Tulsa 7 p.m. (ESPN).

Wednesday, Oct. 9

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hutchinson CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m.).

Thursday, Oct. 10

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston, Beloit, Southeast of Saline @ Hoisington 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Sterling Inv. (Sterling CC) 4:20 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Salina South 6:30 p.m., Berean Academy @ El Dorado 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL (exhibition) — Sky City Breakers (New Zealand) @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Salina Central, Halstead @ Clay Center, Rock Creek @ Hesston, Conway Springs @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Meade, St. John-Hudson @ Moundridge, Goessel @ Canton-Galva, Peabody-Burns @ Bennington, Burrton @ Norwich.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Sterling 7 p.m., Hesston College @ Metropolitan CC 5 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Indy @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ HOPL, Fairfield TBA.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Salina Central TBA; Hesston @ Class 4A Regionals, Abilene.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Friends (W 5 p.m., W 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Garden City CC (W 4:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

PRO FOOTBALL — Houston @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

