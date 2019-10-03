The next Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Department of the Army civilians are eligible to attend. For more information or to sign up, call 684-6250.

The next Army Wellness Center’s “Fueling for Health” class is at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 250 Gibbons Ave. For more information, call (913) 758-3403.

Munson Army Health Center’s Monthly Training Day is Oct. 9. There will be limited services starting at noon. The pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and Readiness Center will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Munson Army Health Center will be closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day.

The Munson Army Health Center Rehabilitation Center Open House is 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Tours will begin at 1 p.m. and last about one hour. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit five different rehabilitation service stations. The event is open to all beneficiaries.

The Fort Leavenworth Retirement Services Office’s Retiree and Veteran Appreciation Day and Health Fair is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Same-day registration is at 8 a.m. For more information, call 684-5583.

Munson Army Health Center’s ancillary services will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This includes the pharmacy, lab, radiology and the readiness center.

The Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is available at Munson Army Health Center’s immunization clinic. This is a two-dose series, and patients must be 50 years of age or older to receive the shot. For more information, call 684-6750/6539.

The Munson Army Health Center Flu Campaign will begin in October. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/lsltCovered/FluVaccine.

Munson Army Health Center is encouraging soldiers and their family members to avoid e-cigarettes and vaping products. Users of e-cigarette or vaping products who experience symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal distress should seek prompt medical attention. For more information, visit https://emergency. cdc.gov/han/han00421.asp.

Munson Army Health Center offers Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

Due to a nationwide shortage of Epi Pen Jr., Munson Army Health Center is allocating one Epi Pen Jr. box (two pens) per patient. Child and Youth Services and the school district have been notified.

Munson Army Health Center does not have an emergency room. Call 911 for all emergencies.

Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Public law 101-510 directs military hospitals to bill private insurance companies for the cost of care. Allowing Munson Army Health Center to bill a third party insurance company will help meet the policy’s deductible and will not require any out-of-pocket expense or affect policy premiums. For more information, call the MAHC Uniform Business office at 684-6048.