PRATT- Kenneth K. Stiebben, 79, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2019 at Morningstar Care Home in Ottawa, Kansas.



Kenneth K. Stiebben was born August 28, 1940 in Fairbury, Nebraska, the son of Walter B. and Dorothy (Hughes) Stiebben. He spent most of his young life in Russell, Kansas and graduated from Russell High School.



As soon as he could he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served for 2 years. In the service he learned photography and he worked for Kansas Fish and Game as their wildlife photographer where he fell in love with nature and art. Later he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier.



He was joined in marriage to Ulanda Orebaugh on August 4, 1962. They would later divorce after 43 years of marriage. He lived the majority of his married life in Pratt, Kansas and after divorce moved to Council Grove.



Ken will be forever remembered by his daughter, Kenda (Scott) O’Mara of Emporia; a brother, Terry (Judy) Stiebben of Great Bend, Kansas; two grandchildren, Drew O’Mara and Kaden O’Mara, both of Emporia; a niece, Lorrie (Billie) Campbell



He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kreg Dewayne Stiebben; a brother in infancy and two half siblings.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date in Pratt. In lieu of memorial contributions, Ken would love for each of us to do some of his favorite things, such as, stepping outside, plant a garden, enjoy nature, take a walk, have a glass of wine, listen to some great music, observe art, reconnect with a friend or get lost in a book. Condolences may be expressed at VanArsdalefs.com.





