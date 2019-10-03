The Southwestern Moundbuilder men’s soccer team took two shots on goal against the Bethel Threshers and scored on both of them, leading to a 2-1 overtime win Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel falls to 1-8, 0-3 in KCAC play. All three conference losses were one-goal games. Southwestern is 6-2, 2-0 in conference play.

Fabio Schneider scored the game winner 43 seconds into overtime with an assist from Caleb Caskey.

Bethel outshot the Moundbuilders 13-5 overall, 5-2 on goal.

“The frustrating piece for me is the boys are really working hard,” Bethel coach James Cottage said. “We’ve lost three games in conference, all by one goal. We’ve outshot every opponent we played in those games, including the now no. 8 team in the nation. We’ve just got to find a way to win. We’re not getting to that point where we make a difference, which is frustrating because we’re doing all the right things except getting the ball in the goal.”

The Moundbuilders scored on their first shot of the game, a goal by Caleb Caskey with an assist from Francis Watson in the 23rd minute.

Bethel missed several chances just before the end of the half. Bethel outshot the Moundbuilders 5-2 in the first half.

It took three shots on a Bethel free kick as Fabian Schmid put in the second rebound.

Matt Temple posted four saves in goal for Southwestern. Albert Bratthammar was in goal for Bethel.

Bethel hosts Sterling at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors are 6-3, 2-1 in conference, after a 1-0 win over Tabor.

“No games this weekend. Hopefully that will give the boys a chance to put it all in perspective and come back with fresh legs and fresh minds,” Cottage said. “I was hoping we would win tonight and keep progressing. All of the teams not in the top three are battling each other and could go any way. (Sterling) is a good side, so we’ll try to go again.”

S-Western;1;0;(1-x);—2

Bethel;0;1;(0-x);—1

1. S Caleb Caskey (Francis Watson) 22:50

2. B Fabian Schmid (Muhamed Jammeh) 63:59

3. S Fabio Schneider (Caskey) 90:43

Total shots — SC 2-2-(1-x)—5, BC 5-8-(0-x)—13. Shots on goal — SC 1-0-(1-x)—2, BC 1-4-(0-x)—5. Saves — SC: Matt Temple (W) 1-3-(0-x)—4. BC: Albert Bratthammar (L) 0-0-(0-x)—0. Corner kicks — SC 4, BC 1. Fouls — SC 19, BC 17. Offside — SC 1, BC 1. Cautions — none.