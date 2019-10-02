VOLLEYBALL

Central Kansas League

Standings

;league;overall

;W-L;W-L

Hesston;5–0;14–3

Smoky Valley;5–1;15–9

Nickerson;4–1;20–7

Lyons;5–2;20–4

Halstead;3–4;14–9

Haven;3–4;12–13

Pratt;2–3;12–14

Hoisington;2–4;12–16

Hillsboro;1–4;12–12

Larned;0–7;0–23

Newton Inv.

All-Tournament Team

First Team

Rhian Swanson, McPherson

Morgan Stout, Nickerson

Morgan Bruna, Andale

Asha Regier, Newton

Hadley Waldren, Buhler

Katelyn Fairchild, Andale

Cyra Kelley, Nickerson

Hannah Brisco, Eisenhower

Cassie Cooks, McPherson

Leah Bentley, Buhler

Honorable Mention

Katie Berg, McPherson

McKenzie Fairchild, Andale

Gracie Rains, Newton

Madison Grimes, Andale

Marah Zenner, Newton

Bridgette Graham, Eisenhower

Ava Jones, Nickerson

Andrea Sweat, McPherson

Anicia Tyson-Salas, Eisenhower

Tournament Co-MVP's

Morgan Stout, Nickerson

Rhiam Swanson, McPherson

Kansas Volleyball

Association

Prep Rankins

Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley 14-4 (3), 2. Washburn Rural 16-2 (2), 3. Blue Valley North 14-3 (1), 4. Garden City 12-0 (5), 5. Blue Valley Northwest 13-4 (7), 6. Mill Valley 11-3 (6), 7. Gardner-Edgerton 16-7 (4), 8. Olathe West 15-6 (9), 9. Derby 14-5 (NR), 10. Wichita East 17-2 (10).

Class 5A — 1. St. James Academy 16-0 (1), 2. Spring Hill 17-0 (2), 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 14-3 (4), 4. Lansing 16-4 (5), 5. Maize South 21-0 (6), 6. Shawnee Heights 11-2 (NR), 7. Goddard 18-2 (7), 8. Topeka Seaman 16-7 (9), 9. Bishop Carroll 14-4 (3), 10. Basehor-Linwood 18-4 (8).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 23-1 (1), 2. Topeka Hayden 15-8 (2), 3. Nickerson 19-6 (3), 4. Bishop Miege 3-9 (5), 5. Louisburg 12-8 (6), 6. Independence 17-2 (7), 7. Circle 14-5 (9), 8. Chapman 11-6 (8), 9. Buhler 10-8 (10), 10. Atchison 15-7 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 19-0 (1), 2. Beloit 18-1 (2), 3. Wichita Trinity Academy 13-1 (4 in 4A), 4. HESSTON 12-3 (3), 5. Sabetha 17-3 (4), 6. Frontenac 15-3 (6), 7. Silver Lake 13-10 (7), 8. Riverton 19-1 (8), 9. Thomas More Prep-Marian 24-5 (9), 10. Lyons 18-4 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee 20-1 (1), 2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 26-2 (4), 3. Garden Plain 16-1 (3), 4. SEDGWICK 24-1 (5), 5. Valley Heights 22-4 (6), 6. Smith Center 16-3 (2), 7. Belle Plaine 18-3 (5 in 3A), 8. Ellinwood 20-4 (7), 9. Spearville 14-2 (1 in 1A), 10. Oskaloosa 13-5 (NR).

Class 1A — 1. Rural Vista 23-3 (2), 2. Centralia 13-5 (3), 3. Thunder Ridge 15-1 (5), 4. Flinthills 23-2 (4), 5. Attica 18-2 (6), 6. Golden Plains 20-1 (7), 7. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 15-3 (9), 8. Chetopa 24-4 (8), 9. Little River 15-5 (NR), 10. Lebo 14-4 (NR).

GOLF

Bethel at KCAC

Match-Play,

Salina CC

Monday’s match

Southwestern 5, Bethel 0

Daren Reed S def. Parker Austin B 2&1, Bill Chongsirilak S def. Chase Anderson B 4&2, Cooper Spears S def. Trae Gehring B 3&1, Khord Vining S def. Kyle Belvin B 5&3, Jefferson Cook S def. Shawn Bontrager B 5&3.

Moundridge

sweeps tri

SEDGWICK — The Moundridge High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Sedgwick.

Moundridge downed Bennington 12-25, 25-20, 30-28; and Ell-Saline 25-17, 25-13.

"We came out flat against Bennington and didn't play well,” Moundridge coach Hollister Carter said. “The girls fought through it and never gave up and in the long run, the fight will make us a better team."

Moundridge is 15-7, 4-3 in HOAL play, and plays Saturday at the Belle Plaine Invitational.

Sedgwick’s scores were not reported.

Thunder adds

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder added two more players to its training camp roster, signing veteran defenseman Riley Weselowski to a standard player contract and Ryan Mulder to a tryout contract.

Weselowski is a 12-year pro, who spent most of that time with the Rapid City Rush. He also played with Idaho, Cincinnati and Florida.

In 654 regular-season professional games, he scored 44 goals with 181 assists. In 81 playoff games, he scored six goals with 22 assists.

Weselowski played four collegiate seasons at Bemidji State in Minnesota, scored eight goals with 31 assists in 124 games. He helped lead the Beavers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2005 and 2006.

Mulder is a second-year pro from NCAA Division III Castleton State College, where he was 34-35-9 in 89 games with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

He has played for Birmingham, Quad City and Peoria in the Southern Professional Hockey League and Elmira of the Federal Hockey League.

In 25 professional games, he is 9-10-3 with a 3.42 goals-against-average and an .897 save percentage.