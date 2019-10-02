LEAVENWORTH — While he is new to his position, the warden of the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is not a stranger to the federal prison.

Don Hudson began his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1990 in Leavenworth. He left the USP in 1995 and worked his way up through the BOP ranks at various institutions.

He returned to USP Leavenworth last month to serve as the new warden.

“It’s been a great return,” Hudson said Tuesday.

He spoke during a meeting of the USP’s Community Relations Board.

Hudson replaced former Warden Nicole English, who is now serving as the assistant director of the BOP’s Health Services Division.

While Hudson is familiar with USP Leavenworth, most of the staff members he worked with in the 1990s are no longer with the institution.

“And I’m meeting their children,” he said.

Hudson, who is a graduate of Tonganoxie High School, said most of the tools he has needed in the BOP he learned at USP Leavenworth.

Before returning to the USP, Hudson was serving as the warden of the Administrative U.S. Penitentiary Thomson in Illinois.

Jacob Dyer, executive assistant at the USP, said the federal prison in Leavenworth has seen other recent personnel changes including the arrival of Will McCormick, the new associate warden for programs.

“This is such a unique community, and I’m privileged to be here,” McCormick said.

He said it seems like everyone who works at the USP tries to circle back to Leavenworth during their BOP careers.