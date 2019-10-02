School bond issue failing again

I believe the reason the bond issue always fails is the school board needs to look more at the type of community we have become. We are at the point of being a retirement community, and retired people on fixed incomes will not vote for these large bond issues. Example: We have four retirement facilities; Kidron Bethel, Presbyterian Manor, Kansas Christian Home and Asbury Park.

Besides that, we have low cost living for seniors such as Lincoln Apartments, MidTown Towers, 5th St Apartments, and Wheatland Manor in North Newton and many other government subsidy housing in Newton. We should have learned that when we voted down the large bond issue on athletic facilities.

After the athletic facilities bond failed, the city started rebuilding different ball diamonds and improving facilities a little at a time. No one complained because it was done over a larger period of time and the facilities have steadily improved.

If we would improve smaller portions at a time, I believe we could accomplish what we need and not try to do it all at once with a large bond issue. I suspect the majority of fixed income people would not complain or may not even notice. Schools like Maize, Goddard, Valley Center and Andover where the youngsters are increasing are passing their bonds with flying colors.

Something to think about!

— Bob Schmidt, Newton





Immigration hypocrisy

According to the Department of Homeland Security only 13% of illegal immigrants coming in from our southern border are adjudicated by immigration judges to meet the requirements for asylum. The majority are adjudicated to be economic refuges and are not eligible to become legal refuges unless they apply for legal immigration in their own country of origin. I call the illegals on our southern border "privileged" when people seeking legal immigration must wait up to 10 years before they ever obtain legal status.

If the Democrats were serious about people seeking asylum they would recruit and seek out people around the world who we know that 100% would meet our asylum requirements. This would include sectors in the world where people are abused due to their religious beliefs, gender discrimination or because of their ethnicity. The Democrats should promote sending out charter flights to bring these people to our homeland knowing full well that 100% of these people would meet our asylum requirements.

The Democrats will never do that because of their hypocrisy in making a TV spectacle of economic refuges coming through our back door for political gain. They also want to continue to promote their lie that children are put in cages.

— Edward Myers, Newton