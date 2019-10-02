Dollar General robber runs out with cash register

TOPEKA — A south-side business was robbed Tuesday night by a man who ran out of the store with the cash register, authorities said.

The hold-up was reported at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General store, 3401 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka police officers responded to the business after receiving a report that an armed robbery had just occurred.

Witnesses told police that the robber was armed with a gun and that he ran out of the business carrying the cash register.

No injuries were reported.

It was the third time in the past month that a Dollar General store had been robbed in Topeka. The other two robberies occurred at businesses at S.E. 45th and California Avenue and S.E. 6th and Golden.

Anyone with information may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Commission drops interim tag for Golden

MCPHERSON — After six months of serving the city of McPherson as Interim Police Chief, Mikel Golden has accepted the position of McPherson Police Chief. Monday morning, Mayor Tom Brown made a motion to drop the interim in Golden’s title and officially acknowledge him as the designated leader of the McPherson Police department. The move was unanimously received and voted in as official.

Golden was pinned with his new badge declaring him “Chief.” Former Chief McClarty worked with Golden throughout his years in the department and it was at his encouragement that Golden be appointed interim police chief while the city considered the next appointment for the position.

While having served since June in the role of interim, Golden’s history with the department began in 2006. An eight-year Navy veteran, Golden joined the department in 2006 and was named assistant chief in 2018. He has served on the Drug Task Force and the Emergency Response Team during his career.

Interim Assistant Chief Todd Martens was also able to drop the interim from his title.