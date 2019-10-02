Bethel falls

to OWU

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Kansas Wesleyan in three sets Tuesday in KCAC play in Bartlesville.

Bethel lost 25-16, 25-19, 25-19.

The 11-7 Eagles were led by Laine Alves with eight kills and two aces. Ellisangi Matos Torres set 18 assists. Bobano Marusic had 16 digs. Kenadee Valdez and Autumn Tanton-Neighbords each downed three blocks.

For Bethel, Sage Westerfield had 10 kills and two aces. Kaylee VanderVeen set 24 assists. Jensen Roth had 16 digs.

Bethel drops to 4-12, 0-3 in KCAC play, and plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern.

Bethel (4-12, 0-3 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 2-0-0; Kendra Gooden 0-0-0; Jordyn Allen 6-0-0; Sage Westerfield 10-2-0; Ivy Bringer 1-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 6-1-0; Kenna Meyer 0-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 2-0-1; Stephany Meyer 4-1-1; Jaclyn Trujillo 0-0-0; Gabby Valdez 0-0-0; Amber Mott 0-0-0. TOTALS 31-4-1.0.

Oklahoma Wesleyan (11-7) — (kills-aces-blocks) Lillian Phillips 1-1-0; Justtine Lewis 0-0-0; Kenadee Valdez 4-0-3; Riley Barrick 1-0-0; Riley Roth 5-0-0; Ellisangi Matos Torres 0-0-0; Katelynn Flack 0-0-0; Bethany Balenti 0-0-0; Taylor Voight 6-0-1; Jillian Gibbs 4-0-0; Brooklyn Burgess 0-0-0; Lexi Whisenhunt 1-0-0; Kourtney Kelley 0-1-0; Bobana Marusic 0-2-0; Laine Alves 8-2-0; Autumn Tanton-Neighbors 0-0-3; Ashley Cook 0-0-0; Karlye Wagner 3-0-2. TOTALS 33-6-7.0.

Bethel;16;19;19;—0

Okla.Wes.;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: VanderVeen 24, Meyer 1. OW: Matos Torres 18, Cook 11. Dig leaders — BC: Roth 16, VanderVeen 7. OW: Marusic 16, Alves 9.

Hesston College

downs Friends JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team won its third straight match, stopping the Friends University junior varsity in three sets.

Hesston won 25-13, 25-5, 25-16.

Marta Jantzi, MacKenzie Mordecai and Maddy Ward each had seven kills. Jantzi set 16 assists. Nagi NAito, Macey Murray and Mordecai each served two aces. Mordecai had 11 digs.

Hesston is 9-11.

Hesston sweeps

CKL triangular

HOISINGTON — The Hesston Swather volleyball team claimed a sweep Tuesday in CKL play at Hoisington.

Hesston beat Halstead 25-19, 25-20; and Hoisington 25-18, 25-23.

Halstead downed Hoisington 25-22, 25-22.

Hesston is 14-3, 5-0 in CKL play, and plays Thursday at Wichita Trinity Academy in a dual meet. Halstead plays Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Goessel splits

WSL triangular

HOPE — The Goessel High School volleyball team split a pair of Wheat State League matches Tuesday at Hope.

Goessel downed Wakefield 25-15, 25-22; and lost to Rural Vista 25-11, 25-22.

Goessel is 10-11, 4-3 in WSL play, and plays Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.