A 77-year-old Ottawa man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Morrowville in Washington County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, just north of US-36 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1992 International dump truck was northbound on K-15 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and flipped end over end after traveling down an embankment.

The dump truck came to rest on its top facing southwest in a pasture, the patrol said.

The driver, identified as David Towner, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Towner wasn't wearing a seat belt.