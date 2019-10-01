Staff reports

Tuesday

Oct 1, 2019 at 8:14 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.83; Corn $3.71; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.13

PCP prices: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.72; Milo/cwt. $5.43; Soybeans $7.98

Scoular: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.41; Soybeans $8.18