The Bethel College men’s soccer team had one of its strongest showings of the season, but couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net, leading to a 1-0 loss to 10th-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday night in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Khesanio Hall scored the game winner in the 15th minute with an assist from Matheus Ferreira.

“We had a game plan,” Bethel coach James Cottage said. “They are a phenomenally-talented team, very well coached. The problem is with a team like that is you have to limit their chances, and we did that. The boys worked hard. You have to be on your man at all times. We limited their chances, and I’m proud of the boys for that.”

Bethel was outshot 12-10, but held a 5-4 advantage on shots on goal. Albert Bratthammar had three saves in goal for Bethel. Alex Vidizzoni had five save in the shutout win for OWU, which improves to 4-2, 2-0 in KCAC play.

Bethel started the game in a defensive shell, but started moving forward as the game advanced. Bethel went up a player for the final 12:57 after an OWU player was ejected.

The loss sets Bethel back to 1-7, 0-2 in KCAC play. Both conference losses were by one goal. Bethel takes on 5-2 Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thresher Stadium. The Moundbuilders are coming off a 1-0 loss against McPherson.

“It’s frustrating,” Cottage said. “I feel that we’re close. It’s a tough conference. I feel like if we would have had this performance in the last game, we would have had a little bit of success. We just have to keep pushing.”

Okla.Wes.;1;0;—1

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. OW Khesanio Hall (Matheus Ferreira) 14:04

Total shots — OW 6-6—12, BC 5-5—10. Shots on goal — OW 2-2—4, BC 3-2—5. Saves — OW: Alex Vidizzoni (W) 3-2—5. BC: Albert Bratthammar (L) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — OW 2, BC 3. Fouls — OW 11, BC 12. Offside — OW 3, BC 2. Cautions — OW: Feliphe Pasettp de Souza 43:03, Vidizzoni 89:31. BC: Fabian Schmid 52:45, Muhamed Jammeh 67:58, Eyke Espig 86:12. Ejection — OW: Alberto Picchi 77:03.