Railers fifth

at tourney

The Newton High School volleyball placed fifth Saturday at the Newton Invitational, finishing the tournament 3-2.

In pool play, Newton downed Andover Central 25-10, 23-25-25-21; lost to McPherson 25-20, 21-25, 25-17; lost to Nickerson 25-21, 24-26, 25-18; and beat Wichita Heights 25-18, 25-23.

In the fifth-place match, Newton downed Salina South 25-18, 25-21.

Newton is 13-10 and plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson with Derby.

Newton Invitational

Pool A — Andale def. Kingman 25-5, 25-10; Salina South def. Buhler 25-17, 25-27, 25-17; Goddard Eisenhower def. Kingman 25-20, 25-17; Andale def. Salina South 25-10, 25-9; Eisenhower def. Buhler 25-18, 17-25, 25-20; Salina South def. Kingman 25-15, 25-22; Andale def. Eisenhower 25-14, 25-17; Buhler def. Kingman 25-7, 25-12; Eisenhower def. Salina South 25-18, 25-20; Andale def. Buhler 25-13, 25-23.

Pool B — Nickerson def. Andover Central 25-17, 20-25, 25-22; McPherson def. Wichita Heights 25-11, 25-21; Newton def. Andover Central 25-10, 23-25, 25-21; Nickerson def. Wichita Heights 25-19, 25-19; McPherson def. Newton 25-20, 21-25, 25-17; Andover Central def. Wichita Heights 25-19, 25-22; Nickerson def. Newton 25-21, 24-26, 25-18; McPherson def. Andover Central 25-14, 25-16; Newton def. Wichita Heights 25-18, 25-13; McPherson def. Nickerson 25-16, 25-14.

Semifinals — Andale def. Nickerson 25-27, 25-15, 25-13; McPherson def. Eisenhower 25-17, 24-26, 25-22.

Championship — Andale def. McPherson 20-25, 25-23, 25-11.

Third place – Eisenhower def. Nickerson 28-26, 25-20.

Fifth place — Newton def. Salina South 25-18, 25-21.

Seventh place — Buhler def. Andover Central 28-26, 25-20.

Ninth place — Kingman def. Wichita Heights 25=19, 28-30, 25-18.

Goessel finishes

2-3 at Olpe Inv.

OLPE — The Goessel High School volleyball team finished 2-3 Saturday at the Olpe Invitational.

Goessel downed Madison 25-20, 25-15; lost to Bishop Seabury 28-26, 25-20; lost to Wabaunsee 25-16, 25-20; beat Northern Heights 25-23, 25-23; and lost to Olpe 25-16, 25-15.

Goessel is 9-10 and plays Tuesday at Hope.

Area teams

at Rim Rock

RIM ROCK FARM — The Newton and Goessel high school cross country teams competed Saturday at the Rim Rock Classic at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence.

The Newton boys finished 11th out of 45 teams in the Crimson Boys’ division. Lexington won at 218, followed by Bishop Kelley at 241, Wichita East at 246 and Carthage at 276. Newton scored 380 points.

For Newton, Erik Jantz was 27th in 17:15.70. Widly Nocenti finished 43rd in 17:23.10. Eli Blaufuss was 59th in 17:30.20. Luke Schmidt was 81st in 17:43.90. Caleb Koontz was 174th in 18:37.60. Grant Treaster was 197th in 18:56.00. Ben Gering was 212th in 19:05.10.

There were 315 teams in the race.

The Newton girls were 30th out of 37 teams in the Crimson Division with 747 points. Bishop Kelley won at 121, followed by Iowa City West at 159, Derby at 216 and Blue Valley at 238.

Ashley Salgado was 101st at 22:06.80, followed by Ella Mayes in 106th at 22:12.70, Elia Bergquist in 184th at 23:33.40, Aspen Schmidt in 212th at 24:12.80 and Emily Torres in 223rd in 24:39.40. There were 258 runners.

The Goessel boys finished 25th out of 42 teams in the Blue Division. Girard won at 175, followed by Clay Center at 204, Norton at 229 and Silver Lake at 231. Goessel scored 689 points.

Jerah Schmidt finished 49th in 18:24.80, followed by Jacob Schrag in 98th at 19:12.10, Dawson Duerksen in 162nd in 19:56.90, Timothy Schrag in 206th in 20:31.40, Jaime Fabrellas in 233rd in 20:53.60 and Ben Olson in 239th in 20:58.60. There were 311 runners in the race.

“We arrived in time for the boys to check out only about a third of the course, and unfortunately the two-thirds we didn't see provided numerous hills that were steeper than anything we had ever competed,” Goessel coach Brian Lightner said. “The guys started off well running a good pace through the first mile and their second mile times were only 20 to 30 seconds slower than their first, which is really good. The third mile included multiple steep climbs and downhills that we were not prepared for and it really affected our final time. Several guys were run down and past in the last 50 meters which did make an impact on our team finish and shows how much those hills affected us.”

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park. Goessel competes at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Berean Academy Invitational at Harvey County East Park.

HC women fall

to Cloud County

CONCORDIA — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Cloud County Community College 6-0 Saturday in Concordia.

Aroa Nieto scored two goals for the Thunderbirds. Thaina Cavalcante, Gabriela Vargas and Izabella Christina each scored a goal with an assist. Marian Valdes added a goal. Franciele Cupertino dished a pair of assists.

Hesston was outshot 43-1, 24-1 on goal. Den Morita had 18 saves for Hesston. Andrea Pioquinto was credited with a save for Cloud County, 9-2 overall and 7-0 in Jayhawk West play.

Hesston is 3-6, 2-5 in Jayhawk West play, and hosts the Graceland junior varsity Tuesday.

Hesston men

fall to CCCC

CONCORDIA — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Cloud College Community College 8-0 Saturday in Concordia.

Djougher Oliveira scored two goals with two assists for Cloud County, 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Jayhawk West play. Felipe D'Agostini scored two goals with an assist. Yannick Landwehr, Jelldrik Dallmann, Shaqon Bryan and Keegan Goracke-Johnson each added a goal.

Hesston was outshot 36-9, 18-3 on goal. Daniel Ganoza had one save for Hesston. Norberto Vieira had three saves for Cloud County.

Hesston is 4-6, 1-5 in Jayhawk West play. Hesston hosts the Bethel JV at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lark spikers

sweep matches

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston downed the Ottawa junior varsity and the Sterling JV in three sets each.

Hesston downed Ottawa 25-17. 25-16, 25-23. Marta Jantzi had 12 kills, followed by Paulina Diaz and MacKenzie Mordecai with 10 each. Jantzi set 22 assists, followed by Mordecai with 19. Jantzi served three aces. Macey Murray had 12 digs. Diaz downed six blocks.

Hesston downed Sterling 25-21, 25-21, 25-14.

Jantzi had 12 kills, followed by Maddy Ward with nine. Mordecai set 20 assists and had 14 digs. Diaz, Mordecai and Ward each downed three blocks.

Hesston is 8-11 and hosts Cloud County Community College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play.