About 1,000 people braved dicey weather Saturday — thunderstorms forecast that surrounded Newton and dropped a wee bit of rain in the morning — to come to downtown Newton for the 13th annual Harvey County United Way Chili Cookoff.

Despite the weather, 29 booths were open during the annual event to raise funds for the United Way. Fundraising totals weren't yet available.

Winners of the cookoff included:

Pride of the Prairie — Agency Class (Judged by Jessie Kaye, Ashleigh Lakey and Robert Palmer)

First place receives $300; second place receives $200; third place receives $100, thanks to Central Kansas Community Foundation.

First place: Meals on Wheels (ComfortCare Homes)

Second place: Big Brothers Big Sisters (Community National Bank)

Third place: Harvey County Infant Toddler Services (Millennium Machine & Tool)

Pride of the Prairie — Open Class (Judged by Tom Basore, John Esau, Sen Carolyn McGinn)

First place receives $300; second place receives $200; third place receives $100, thanks to Central Kansas Community Foundation.

First place: Revolution Auto Sales (Roth Detailing/Andy Harder for School Board)

Second place: Jantz for School Board

Third place: Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent Jason High and Matt Steventon and Harvey County Farm Bureau

People’s Choice — Agency Class (Determined by donations placed at each booth)

First place: Safehope (Citizens State Bank)

Second place: Big Brothers Big Sisters (Community National Bank)

Third place: Meals on Wheels (ComfortCare Homes)

People’s Choice — Open Class (Determined by donations placed at each booth)

First place: Revolution Auto Sales (Roth Detailing/Andy Harder for School Board)

Second place: Conrade Insurance Group

Third place: J&M Automotive

Booth Decor (Judged by Mary Lee McDonald, Todd Tangeman and Jennifer Vogts)

First place: Big Brothers Big Sisters (Community National Bank)

Second place: Meals on Wheels (ComfortCare Homes)

Third place: Newton Fire/EMS

Throwdown Challenges (Judged by Leroy Koehn, Mel McAnulty and Pam Stevens)

Throwdown No. 1 — Revolution Auto Sales vs. Conrade Insurance. Winner: Revolution Auto.

Throwdown No. 2 — Safehope (Citizens State Bank) vs. Heartland Credit Union vs. CASA (Midland National Bank) vs. Big Brothers Big Sisters (Community National Bank). Winner: Safehope (Citizens Bank).

Throwdown No. 3 — Harvey County Sheriff vs. Newton Fire/EMS. Winner: Newton Fire/EMS.