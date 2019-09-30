Eight-Man I, District 4

(Wheat State League)

Goessel 26, Solomon 26

SOLOMON — The Goessel Bluebirds kicked off Eight-Man I district play with a 36-26 win over Solomon Friday and Saturday in Solomon.

The game was suspended in the first half Friday because of lightning and resumed Saturday.

Goessel trailed 20-8 early in the second quarter, but led 22-20 at the half. Goessel scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Luke Wiens rushed the ball for 108 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns. Jacob Hagewood added 80 yards rushing with a touchdown. Dylan Lindeman hit five of six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. Hagewood caught four passes for 34 yards and a score.

Solomon, 2-2, was led by Alex Herbel with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Hynes rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Goessel hosts Herington Friday.

Goessel;8;14;14;0;—36

Solomon;14;6;0;6;—26

Scoring

1q. S Hynes 42-yd. run (Kirby pass from Duryea) 11:10

1q. G Hagewood 10-yd. pass from Lindeman (Hagewood) 3:33

1q. S Herbel 62-yd. run (pass failed) 3:14

2q. S Hynes 2-yd. run (pass failed) 7:31

2q. G Hagewood 11-yd. run (run failed) 5:04

2q. G L.Wiens 8-yd. run (Hagewood run) :07

3q. G L.Wiens 12-yd. run (Funk run) 4:24

3q. G L.Wiens 44-yd. run (pass failed) :00

4q. S Herbel 14-yd. run (pass failed) 10:41

Team stats

;Goe.;Sol.

First downs;14;12

Rushing-yards;41-250;45-253

Passing yards;62;7

Comp-att-int;5-9-1;1-2-0

Punts-avg.;2-5.5;1-25.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;7-55;1-5

Time of poss.;28:45;19:15

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: L.Wiens 8-108, Hagewood 15-80, Funk 9-60, Lindeman 6-28, J.Wiens 1-5, team 2-(-31). Solomon: Herbel 19-129, Hynes 15-106, Duryea 10-23, Baxa 1-(-5).

PASSING — Goessel: Lindeman 5-6-0, 62 yds.; L.Wiens 0-1-0, 0 yds.; Hagewood 0-1-0, 0 yds.; team 0-1-0, 0 yds. Solomon: Duryea 1-2-0, 7 yds.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Hagewood 4-34, Zogleman 1-28. Solomon: Herbel 1-7.

Missed field goals — none.

Peabody-Burns 54, Herington 14

HERINGTON — The Peabody-Burns Warriors used a 40-point first quarter to down Herington 54-14 Friday in district and Wheat State League play in Herington.

Each team scored 14 points in the second quarter.

Noah Reynolds rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors. Rocco Weerts, Thomas Smith, Jack Parks and Tristan Wedd each added a rushing score.

Peabody-Burns is 2-2 and hosts Canton-Galva Friday.

P-Burns;40;14;0;0;—54

Herington;0;14;0;0;—14

Scoring

1q. PB Parks 19-yd. run (Page pass from Parks) 7:49

1q. PB Wedd 1-yd. run (Page pass from Young) 5:33

1q. PB Reynolds 40-yd. run (Weerts pass from Young) 3:59

1q. PB Reynolds 25-yd. run (Page pass from Young) 1:24

1q. PB Smith 29-yd. run (Weerts pass from Young) :03

2q. PB Weerts interception return (run failed) 7:22

2q. H 70-yd. run (run failed) 7:10

2q. H 11-yd. run (run) 6:02

2q. PB Weerts 39-yd. run (Smith run) 5:49

Team stats

;PB;Her.

First downs;9;5

Rushing-yards;18-202;16-105

Passing yards;13;7

Comp-att-int;1-4-0;3-9-2

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-(-14)

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-15;4-20

Time of poss.;24:18;11:22

Peabody-Burns stats

RUSHING — Reynolds 5-77, Weerts 4-58, Smith 2-39, Parks 2-21, Young 3-6, Wedd 1-1, Hauck 1-0.

PASSING — Parks 1-2-0, 13 yds.; Young 0-2-0, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Weerts 1-13.

Missed field goals — none.

No details reported

Hutchinson Central Christian 30, Burrton 0